Chiang Rai United Loses to Rayong FC 2-0

Chiang Rai United was defeated 2-0 on Sunday by Rayong FC at WHA Rayong Stadium in Rayong Province, marking the Beetles’ fifth away game loss this season.

In the first half, both teams took turns defending and attacking. Even though there were 7 minutes of injury time, neither team could do anything. The game ended scoreless after the half.

Rayong got a penalty kick in the second half in the 60th minute, allowing Stenio Junior to score. Then, Ryoma Ito scored the final goal in the 89th minute, helping the coachless Rayong FC win their second consecutive home game.

Rayong FC is now ranked 13th in the standings after playing 12 matches with 11 points, while Chiang Rai United is still without a win in away games and has lost every match from 5 away games this season, playing 10 matches with 7 points, ranked 14th.