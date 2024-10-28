Chiang Rai United Loses to Bangkok United 2-1

Bangkok United FC emerged victorious over Chiang Rai United with a score of 2-1, lighting up the Thai League 1 with their riveting performance at Singha Chiang Rai Stadium.

From the start of the match, it was clear that both teams were hungry for victory. Bangkok United took command, applying early pressure that shook Chiang Rai’s defense.

Bangkok United had their first chance in the 23rd minute from a corner kick. Thassawat passed to Suphan Thongsong, who shot with his right foot into the net, giving the Angels a 1-0 lead.

In the 31st minute, Bassel Jradi of Bangkok United passed to Muhsen, who broke through and shot with his right foot to make it 2-0.

Chiang Rai United rallied in the 34th minute when Carlos Ivri took a free kick from a distance. The ball hit a defender and went into the goal. It was a goal for the home team to make it 2-1.

The Angels won 2-1, and they have 24 points from 11 matches, leading the pack. Chiang Rai United has 7 points from 9 matches, ranking 15th.