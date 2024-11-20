Chiang Rai United Appoints Piyapol Phanichkul as Coach

Chiang Rai United announced the appointment of Piyapol Phanichkul “Dair” a 38-year-old utility player, as coach and player to lead the team into the Thai League 2024/2025 season.

Piyapol will start coaching the “Kuangsong” team for the first time in the home game against Phetchabun United in the Chang FA Cup 2024/25, Round of 64, at Singha Chiang Rai Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on November 20, 2024.

Singha Chiang Rai United once won the Thai League 1 championship in the 2019 season, but their performance has declined dramatically.

Currently, in the Thai League 2024/25 season, the team is ranked 14th in the relegation zone. In 11 matches, Chiang Rai United has won 2, drew 1, and lost 8, with only 7 points.

Piyaphon was called up to the national team in coach Winfried Schäfer’s first squad selection for the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification. He was a starter playing right back in the 2012 AFF Suzuki Cup.

In 2014, Kiatisuk Senamuang called him up to the national team to play in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup qualification.

