Connect with us

Sports

Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Stream, TV Channel, Lineup, Betting Odds
Advertisement

Sports

The First NFL Sunday Since Hamlin Got Hurt, And There's Unease

Sports

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders NFL Week 18 Odds & Lines

Sports

Chiefs Clinch AFC Top Seed With Rout Of Raiders; Jaguars Win AFC South

Sports

Dodgers Justin Turner Bids Farewell

Sports

How To Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth In The FA Cup Third Round

Sports News

Brazilian Soccer Player Pelé Buried At The Cemetery In Santos

Sports

Boxing betting Canada at Parimatch Canada

Sports News

Former Tennis Player Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Stage 1 Throat And Breast Cancer

Sports

Seahawks Beat Jets 23-6 To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Sports

Detroit Lions Need Help To Clinch NFC Playoff Spot

Sports

Despite Beating Eagles, Saints Still Go Out Of NFC Playoffs

Sports

49ers' OT Game-Winner Eliminates Raiders From Playoff Contention

Sports

One Great Day Of College Football, 179 Points And 2 Epic Playoff Games

Sports

Luka Doncic Drops 51 Against Spurs, Averages 45.6 Points In Last Five

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo has Officially Signed for Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr On Two-Year Deal

Sports

Can Rugby Union Boost its Global Appeal in 2023

Sports

Premier League Table 2022 - Gool-7m.com

Sports

Arsenal's 3-1 Win Over West Ham United Extended Their Lead in the Premier League

Sports

Week 16 Chiefs Stock Watch: Which Players Impressed?

Sports

Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Stream, TV Channel, Lineup, Betting Odds

Published

13 mins ago

on

Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Stream, TV Channel, Lineup, Betting Odds

(CTN News) – During the FA Cup third round, Manchester City will face Chelsea for the second time in four days.

With a 1-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, City closed to within five points of Arsenal’s lead as Riyad Mahrez converted a cross from Jack Grealish.

With the quick turnaround and change of competition, both Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter are expected to shuffle their teams, with Chelsea seeking a spark following a run of five defeats and only two wins in their past eight games across all competitions – a slump that also includes a Carabao Cup loss to City 2-0.

Learn how to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea and how the teams might line up.

When does Manchester City v Chelsea kick off?

On Sunday, January 8, the third-round FA Cup tie will take place at the Etihad Stadium at 4:30 p.m. EST.

The following are some of the major time zones:

Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live on TV

The following are some of the major territories where you can watch this match.

In the UK, the BBC will stream the match live and broadcast it on TV.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in the United States.

The third-round match will be streamed live on Sportsnet in Canada.

In Australia, you can watch the action on Paramount+.

Chelsea vs Man City lineups

As Erling Haaland rested on the bench for Manchester City, Julian Alvarez made his first start since the World Cup final.

The last time Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez started was in the League Cup match between the sides, when Ortega replaced Ederson. Besides the Spanish left-back, the more experienced Kyle Walker will guard the other flank.

The starting XI for Man City is as follows: Ortega (GK) — Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez — Rodri, Gundogan — Mahrez, Palmer, Foden — Alvarez.

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic both injured themselves during Potter’s midweek defeat to City. In addition to Mason Mount, Bashir Humphreys and Lewis Hall were also absent from the first team lineup.

As a result of Edouard Mendy suffering a new injury setback, Kepa Arrizabalaga will remain in goal. Senegal’s goalkeeper underwent surgery on an injured finger.

Trevoh Chalobah and Kalidou Koulibaly were partnered at centre-back by Benoit Badiashile and David Fofana

XI for Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa (GK) – Chalobah, Koulibaly, Hall – Kovacic, Jorginho – Ziyech, Gallagher, Mount – Havertz

Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction, odds

City have won the past four encounters between the teams without conceding since losing the 2021 Champions League final. Since City’s last eight games, they have only been breached twice against Chelsea this season

Due to the likelihood of experimental lineups, shutouts may be difficult to predict. Chelsea’s injury woes should again lead City to have a little too much to play with.

I predict a 3-2 victory for City

SEE ALSO:

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders NFL Week 18 Odds & Lines

How To Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth In The FA Cup Third Round

Chiefs Clinch AFC Top Seed With Rout Of Raiders; Jaguars Win AFC South
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins