Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Stream, TV Channel, Lineup, Betting Odds

(CTN News) – During the FA Cup third round, Manchester City will face Chelsea for the second time in four days.

With a 1-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, City closed to within five points of Arsenal’s lead as Riyad Mahrez converted a cross from Jack Grealish.

With the quick turnaround and change of competition, both Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter are expected to shuffle their teams, with Chelsea seeking a spark following a run of five defeats and only two wins in their past eight games across all competitions – a slump that also includes a Carabao Cup loss to City 2-0.

Learn how to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea and how the teams might line up.

When does Manchester City v Chelsea kick off?

On Sunday, January 8, the third-round FA Cup tie will take place at the Etihad Stadium at 4:30 p.m. EST.

The following are some of the major time zones:

Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live on TV

The following are some of the major territories where you can watch this match.

In the UK, the BBC will stream the match live and broadcast it on TV.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in the United States.

The third-round match will be streamed live on Sportsnet in Canada.

In Australia, you can watch the action on Paramount+.

Chelsea vs Man City lineups

As Erling Haaland rested on the bench for Manchester City, Julian Alvarez made his first start since the World Cup final.

The last time Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez started was in the League Cup match between the sides, when Ortega replaced Ederson. Besides the Spanish left-back, the more experienced Kyle Walker will guard the other flank.

The starting XI for Man City is as follows: Ortega (GK) — Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez — Rodri, Gundogan — Mahrez, Palmer, Foden — Alvarez.

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic both injured themselves during Potter’s midweek defeat to City. In addition to Mason Mount, Bashir Humphreys and Lewis Hall were also absent from the first team lineup.

As a result of Edouard Mendy suffering a new injury setback, Kepa Arrizabalaga will remain in goal. Senegal’s goalkeeper underwent surgery on an injured finger.

Trevoh Chalobah and Kalidou Koulibaly were partnered at centre-back by Benoit Badiashile and David Fofana

XI for Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa (GK) – Chalobah, Koulibaly, Hall – Kovacic, Jorginho – Ziyech, Gallagher, Mount – Havertz

Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction, odds

City have won the past four encounters between the teams without conceding since losing the 2021 Champions League final. Since City’s last eight games, they have only been breached twice against Chelsea this season

Due to the likelihood of experimental lineups, shutouts may be difficult to predict. Chelsea’s injury woes should again lead City to have a little too much to play with.

I predict a 3-2 victory for City

SEE ALSO:

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders NFL Week 18 Odds & Lines

How To Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth In The FA Cup Third Round