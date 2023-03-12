Chelsea vs Leicester City, Live Stream, Channel, Time, Lineups, How To Watch

(CTN News) – As Chelsea prepare for their trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, Graham Potter will lead his team to the King Power Stadium hoping to build on their impressive Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund midweek.

As a result of Christian Pulisic’s strike in the second leg, and Olivier Giroud’s goal in the third leg, the Blues vanquished the German giants 2-1 on aggregate to Chelsea advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.

This is one that you don’t want to miss on Saturday, and here is everything you need to know about how to stream it live!

There will be a match between Leicester City and Chelsea on Saturday

The event will take place on Saturday, March 11th at 10:30 a.m.

Time of the event: 10:00am ET, 10:00am ET, 10:00am ET, 10:00am ET

Channels: USA Network, NBC Universal, and NBC

There is a live stream Chelsea available at fuboTV (watch it for free)

List of Premier League starting lineups for the current season

It is possible that Leicester City will start with the following lineup:

Among the players are Ward, Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Castagne; Tete, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Daka, Iheanacho.

It is possible that Chelsea will start with the following lineup:

In the line-up, Kepa; Badiashile, Koulibaly, Fofana; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Mudryk, Havertz, Felix; and Kovacic;

For the Premier League, there are a number of odds and betting lines available to choose from

Our team at Tipico Sportsbook is pleased to present you with the latest Premier League odds. It was updated at 10:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

In the match between Leicester City (+275) and Chelsea (+100),

