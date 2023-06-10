‘Champions League Obsession’ Can Propel Manchester City To Victory, Guardiola Claims

(CTN News) – Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is confident that a healthy obsession with winning the Champions League will propel the team to victory against Internazionale in the final on Saturday at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

City have yet to win Europe’s elite club competition, but they came close in the 2021 final against Chelsea. Kevin De Bruyne described winning it as both a “dream” and an “obsession” for Manchester City on Friday, and Guardiola reacted to his comments.

“It is absolutely a dream come true. He said, “Absolutely.”. It is always necessary to be obsessed with something. The word obsession is positive. We all dream of it.”

There is no doubt that Champions League victory is every professional player’s dream. Winning the Champions League is one of the biggest achievements of your career.”

City will begin as firm favorites. “I don’t care what others think, I just concentrate on what I need to do,” Guardiola said. “I have seen their games and we try to do ours. Everything ends with a game and the team that performs best over 95 minutes will win.”

In terms of history, Inter Milan is bigger than us, but what matters at 10pm Istanbul time is that we do our best. The most important thing is not to think you are losing at 0-0 – Italian teams often believe they are winning when they aren’t. Regardless of the circumstances, you must remain stable.”

What did the manager learn from the loss to Chelsea? Asked about the lessons learned, he replied, “I don’t know.” The game is different now, players. It will be a good plan if we win. Knowing our opponent, we will give everything we have, but yeah – go for it.”

Guardiola encouraged City fans to celebrate Saturday’s event instead of booing the Champions League anthem. It’s a day to celebrate for Inter and City fans, he said. “This is a fantastic competition, and we support Uefa by not booing. Have fun, support the team, and support the game.”

De Bruyne’s link play with Erling Haaland has contributed to Haaland’s 52 goals this season, 12 of them in the Champions League. When Haaland joined last summer, the Belgian was asked if it was “love at first sight.”.

After joking at first, he answered seriously. I don’t think so. “My wife and I are happy together,” he said. It’s something I can’t really explain; it’s just a feeling with a player.

Both of you understand what he wants, and he understands what I can do. As he started scoring, he settled down. I have seen him be incredibly important to us in a variety of ways in the last few games.”

In his last seven games for Molde, Haaland has scored just one goal, his worst streak in five years. Guardiola discussed the 22-year-old’s xG with the media.

If you doubt his average, you’ll be lonely, I don’t,” Guardiola said. Tomorrow, he’ll help us win the Champions League.”

