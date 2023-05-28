Celtics Force Game 7 On White’s Putback, Putting The Heat At Risk

(CTN News) – The Boston Celtics were tenths of a second away from elimination. In the NBA finals, the Miami Heat were a tenth of a second away from victory.

That final moment was owned by Derrick White.

On Saturday night, White scored on a putback as time expired to put the Boston Celtics on the verge of the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history.

It was good, he knew. The referees reviewed it, but the decision was made quickly.

Boston’s elation. Miami is in a state of devastation.

White said, "I'm just glad we won.".

Tatum scored 31 points, Brown added 26 and Smart added 21 for the Celtics, who became the fourth NBA team to overturn a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. All three of those teams – the 1951 New York Knicks in the NBA finals, the 1994 Denver Nuggets in the second round, and the 2003 Portland Trail Blazers in the first round – lost Game 7 on the road.

Boston, however, will have a chance to make history at home. Monday night’s game on the Celtics’ floor will decide who meets the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets in Thursday’s title series.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it will be a seven-game series. “Game 7s are the best.”

Miami rallied from 10 points down with less than four minutes left as Jimmy Butler made three free throws for a one-point lead.

White inbound the ball on the game’s final possession, passing to Smart, who missed a three-pointer. Just before time expired, White sprinted to the rim, grabbed the ball and laid it in.

Joe Mazzulla, Celtics coach, said the players showed resilience. “That’s all I have to say.”

During that moment, Mazzulla was asked what went through his mind.

Mazzulla replied, “Nothing.”. “Game seven.”

Only the second No. 8 seed to reach the NBA finals, Butler scored 24 points and Martin had 21 for the Heat. In the course of ousting No. 1 Milwaukee and No. 5 New York and taking what was supposed to be an insurmountable 3-0 lead over the second-seeded Celtics, they have lost as many games this week – three – as they had in their 14 first playoff games this spring combined.

Including last season’s Game 7 over the Heat to reach the NBA finals, the Celtics have won five of their last six Eastern Conference finals games in Miami.

As a result, the Heat’s season was over. Miami still has a chance this time.

“I don’t know how we’re going to accomplish this, but we’ll do it,” Spoelstra said. It’s about that in the next 48 hours. This season hasn’t been easy for our group, so we just have to work hard.”

Heat are 151st team to lead a best-of-seven series 3-0. All 150 previous clubs completed the task. However, the Celtics have made it very clear that they have other plans, and Mazzulla discussed a number of them.

There is faith. I love you. Being together. Physique. The belief. Mazzulla replied, “Hope.”. “They all go together.”. Starting with the locker room. Their choice was to believe in each other.

