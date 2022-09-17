Canelo vs GGG 3 Live Stream: Where To Watch Boxing Online, Fighter Records

(CTN News) – The Canelo vs GGG 3 trilogy never materialized, but Gennady Golovkin has his chance at redemption at long last. After four years of stewing over the controversial defeat that many thought was a Golovkin victory.

Or perhaps a draw – will the Kazakh still be physically capable of going blow-for-blow with Alvarez at 40? Here’s how you can watch Canelo vs GGG 3 online from anywhere, as their previous two fights have gone down in boxing legend.

Yesterday, they held a good-natured press conference ahead of their trilogy match. The weigh-in is scheduled for 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm BST today. Please find details below about how you can watch the live stream of the weigh-in for free.

When the two pound-for-pound boxing titans first met in September 2017, GGG was 35 years old, three years older than Canelo.

A ferocious fight saw Golovkin land 218 punches to Canelo’s 169, but the judges split their votes and the fight was ruled a draw.

Although most online observers accepted Canelo’s 118–110 scorecard, judge Adalaide Byrd’s scorecard raised plenty of eyebrows.

Canelo vs GGG 3 rematch was scheduled for May 2018,

Canelo tested positive for clenbuterol, a banned substance that can enhance work rate and breathing. They eventually fought again in September after Canelo’s suspension expired, and GGG again seemed to edge out Canelo in a closely contested classic.

While he landed 234 punches to Canelo’s 202, the Mexican landed 143 power punches to the Kazakh’s 116. With two judges scoring 115-113 in Canelo’s favor, he walked away with Golovkin’s WBA (Super), WBC, and IBO middleweight titles as well as his former Ring middleweight title.

It left a sour taste in the mouth of not just Golovkin and his fans, but many neutrals as well, and after four years of bad feeling, we’ve finally got another big drama show.

Mexican super middleweight champion has defended his belts from the IBF, WBA (super), WBC and WBO. Here’s how you can watch Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream from anywhere.

On Saturday, September 17, Canelo vs GGG 3 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

For fans in the UK, the event begins at 1am BST, while it begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. On Sunday morning, Aussies will get underway at 10am AEST, while Kiwis will start at 12pm NZST.

Here is a rough guide to what the ring walks will look like for the main event.

Time taken by Canelo vs GGG in three rings

Canelo vs GGG 3 time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT

Canelo vs GGG 3 time (UK): 4am BST (Sunday, September 18)

Canelo vs GGG 3 time (Australia): 1pm AEST (Sunday, September 18)

Canelo vs GGG 3 time (New Zealand): 3pm NZST (Sunday, September 18)

