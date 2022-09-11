Cadiz vs. Barcelona: Barcelona Wins On The Road With A Goal From Lewandowskin

(CTN News) – Cadiz vs. Barcelona: Despite a medical emergency in the stands at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Barcelona won 4-0 at Cadiz as Robert Lewandowski continued his goal-scoring form.

With Hector Bellerin making his Champions League debut and Lewandowski starting on the bench, Xavi Hernandez made a number of changes to the team that beat Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday.

After Gavi set up Raphinha, Cadiz could have taken the lead through Ruben Sobrino. Raphinha, however, struck the base of the post for Barca.

Ivan Alejo brought down Alex Balde inside the area and Barcelona claimed a penalty, but the claim was denied.

Cadiz vs. Barcelona: After 55 minutes, Frenkie de Jong swept home from inside the box after good work from Gavi from the byline. This was after being in the right place at the right time.

After De Jong failed to convert Raphinha’s cross, Lewandowski came off the bench and doubled Barcelona’s advantage.

Alonso also made his Barca debut after joining from Chelsea. This was in a game that was suspended with 10 minutes remaining due to an incident involving a fan who suffered a heart attack. The individual underwent on-site treatment.

Cadiz vs. Barcelona: The quality of De Jong and Bellerin is evident

De Jong was repeatedly linked to Manchester United over the summer, with Barcelona apparently willing to sell the Netherlands midfielder. In spite of this, this was a performance that demonstrated his quality and what he can bring to Barca.

After returning to the Camp Nou on September 1, Bellerin made his senior Barcelona debut after coming through La Masia. Despite a stagnant career in recent years, the 27-year-old had a hand in both Barcelona goals in the second half.

Due to Xavi, Sergino Dest left Barcelona for AC Milan during the transfer deadline day, demonstrating the Catalans still have a future option at right-back. This Barca team benefits from Bellerin’s attacking instincts. At the Camp Nou, he could have a good season.

Cadiz vs. Barcelona: Bayern ready for Barcelona

Lewandowski and Dembele were initially rested, with Xavi clearly focused on Bayern Munich’s Champions League game on Tuesday. As a result of this performance, the Catalans are ready to face the German champions.

In the summer, Barcelona made so many signings that it wasn’t clear whether Xavi would be able to form a strong team. Signings made by the club legend have started the season well and will hope to impose their own game on the reigning champions.

Cadiz vs. Barcelona final result

1H 2H Final Cadiz 0 0 0 Barcelona 0 4 4

Goals:

BAR — Frenkie de Jong — 55th min.

BAR — Robert Lewandowski — 65th min.

BAR — Ansu Fati (Robert Lewandowski) — 86th min.

BAR — Ousmane Dembele (Robert Lewandowski) — 90+2′ min

Lineups and team news for Cadiz vs. Barcelona

Despite guiding Cadiz to safety last year, manager Sergio Gonzalez has already given the upcoming campaign a nervous feel. Four straight defeats to zero have the former Deportivo la Coruna midfielder desperately trying to find the right formula.

To lead the line for the home team, Lucas Perez was chosen over Alvaro Negredo and Choco Lozano. Due to knee injuries, Ruben Alcaraz and Jon Ander are both out.

Cadiz's starting lineup is as follows: Ledesma (GK) — Hernandez, Mamadou, Espino — Alex, Sobrino, Fede, Ocampo — Alejo, Lucas.

Here, though, Barcelona have made a number of changes with the Champions League match against Bayern Munich looming next.

With Robert Lewandowski rested, Hector Bellerin makes his Camp Nou debut. In addition, Gerard Pique is also in the starting lineup.

The starting lineup for Barcelona is as follows: Ter Stegen (GK) — Balde, Pique, Araujo, Bellerin — Busquets, de Jong, Gavi — Raphinha, Memphis, F. Torres.

