Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Scores 1,000th Point Becoming 4th Player To Reach This Milestone
Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Scores 1,000th Point Becoming 4th Player To Reach This Milestone

Published

54 mins ago

on

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Scores 1,000th Point Becoming 4th Player To Reach This Milestone

(CTN NEWS) – Boston Bruins beat Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Monday night for their seventh straight win as Patrice Bergeron scored his 1,000th career point.

With his second assist on Brad Marchand’s 4-1 goal at 15:08, Bergeron became the fourth Boston player and 94th in NHL history to reach the milestone.

After Marchand scored, the Boston bench emptied to celebrate with Bergeron along the boards.

“It was probably the most special thing about it, Bergeron said. “All the guys jumped on and shared it.” That’s awesome. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

The other Boston players to reach 1,000 points are Ray Bourque (1,506), Johnny Bucyk (1,339), and Phil Esposito (1,012), who was a Lightning radio announcer at the game. With one franchise, Bergeron is the 41st player to reach 1,000 points.

Boston coach Jim Montgomery said his players love him. “I was joking around the other day; I said he could have 1,200 points already or 1,300 if he had any cheating in his game. He is dedicated to playing the game correctly and helping the team succeed.”

The Montreal great Bob Gainey was compared to Bergeron, a five-time Selke Trophy winner as the league’s top defensive forward.

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Scores 1,000th Point Becoming 4th Bruins Player To Reach This Milestone

“Historically, Bob Gainey has been the best defensive player in the game, Montgomery said. “I watched him a lot during his heyday with Montreal.” As a center, Patrice’s responsibilities are much greater than he might surpass Bob as the greatest.

In addition to Krejci and Foligno, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, who improved to 17-2. Linus Ullmark made a total of 32 saves.

Boston Bruins’ needs two wins to match the 19-2 start of 1929-30.

The Lightning was led by Nick Paul’s two goals and Rudolfs Balcers’ other goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped a total of 25 shots.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said, “they kept it together and stuck with it when they waned.” “When things didn’t go our way, we handled it poorly.” Both teams played well. It was a good game, but they deserved more than we did.

Tampa Bay had achieved four straight wins.

Boston led 3-1 after Foligno and Coyle scored 31 seconds apart. At 5:07, Foligno scored a rebound power-play goal after taking a shot off the chin during the morning skate.

After a video review, Coyle was credited with his in-close goal. When the referees ruled the net had come loose before the puck crossed the goal line, it was originally called a no-goal.

Early in the third, Pastrnak and Balcers traded power-play goals 11 seconds apart before Paul’s man-advantage goal made it 5-3.

In 15 games against Vasilevskiy, Pastrnak has scored 13 goals, and his point streak has extended to seven games (4 goals, 10 points).

Both Bruins’ Paul and Krejci scored in the first period. During a three-game goal streak, Krejci has scored four goals. The first eight minutes of the game saw Tampa Bay outshoot its opponents 9-0.

A look at the Bruins’ career scoring leaders:

  1. Ray Bourque: 1,506 points
  2. John Bucyk: 1,339
  3. Phil Esposito: 1,012
  4. Patrice Bergeron: 1,000
  5. Rick Middleton: 898
  6. Bobby Orr: 888
  7. Brad Marchand: 809
  8. Wayne Cashman: 793
  9. David Krejci: 742
  10. Ken Hodge: 674

