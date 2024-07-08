British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton edges Max Verstappen in a thrilling finish.

(CTN News) – On Sunday, the British Grand Prix was exhilarating. Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen’s late charge to win his first race since 2021.

Lewis Hamilton became the first F1 driver to win nine races on a single track. He also set a Formula One record with 104 wins. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was his last race in December 2021. This was the year Red Bull driver Verstappen beat him.

As he explained, it is important to continue digging deep even when you believe that you are at the bottom of the barrel. The support I have received from my fans around the world has been overwhelming.

Hamilton’s final British Grand Prix with Mercedes was fitting considering he joined Ferrari the following year.

Since this will be my last race here with this team, I wanted to win it for them because I am so in love with them and I am so grateful to them,” he said. After recovering from the injury, I realized that this tournament must be the most pleasant feeling that I have ever experienced. It has been a race that I have been looking forward to for some time.

The seven-time F1 winner beat Verstappen by 1.5 seconds. Lando Norris, driving for McLaren, finished third, ahead of Oscar Piastri. Despite thanking his crew over the radio,

Within minutes, Lewis Hamilton was still overcome with emotion.

Lewis Hamilton told the assembly, “I am still weeping.” “I can say with certainty that there were times between the year 2021 and the present when I did not believe that I was adequate.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell started the race on pole, followed by Norris in third and Verstappen in fourth, raising hopes of a win at Silverstone.

Russell lost his chance to win his second consecutive Formula One race on lap 34 of the 52nd circuit due to a water system failure. McLaren misplaced Norris’ tires a few laps later.

Verstappen passed Norris with four circuits left but couldn’t approach Lewis Hamilton, which pleased most of the 164,000 fans.

Hamilton hugged his father and ran into mechanics after crossing the finish line. After the mission was done, supporters at home applauded. He then waved the British flag while flying over a crash barrier.

Speaking to the adoring audience, he said, “I can see you lap by lap, and there is simply no greater feeling.”

Verstappen passed Norris after passing Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

About 25 minutes into the tournament, rain started, making the 5.9-kilometer (3.7-mile) course slick. Russell made an error, which Norris used to move up to second after Lewis Hamilton took the lead on the damp track.

Verstappen, Norris, and the two Mercedes stopped to change tires 30 minutes after the race’s halfway mark. Piastri failed to win because McLaren let him stay out of the race longer. Norris was three seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Verstappen behind after the tire change.

The tires needed replacing with just over ten laps left.

McLaren’s rear tire replacement for Norris took 4.5 seconds, despite Verstappen, Hamilton, and Norris’ quick modifications. Lewis Hamilton led the race, with Norris 2.4 seconds back. Verstappen is advancing quickly.

Hamilton won, but the season had six winners, and he couldn’t catch up. Only three winners emerged from last year’s 22 races. Verstappen may strengthen his lead by finishing behind the leader despite losing more races.

His 255–171 score puts him 84 points ahead of Norris. Charles Leclerc is third with 150 points. With 110 points, Hamilton ranks eighth despite winning by 25 points.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. finished fifth, ahead of Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg. It happened on Sunday. Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top ten.

Sergio Perez apologized to Red Bull after his poor qualifying performance and 19th-place finish. He started the race from the pit lane, where his team swapped parts. Despite finishing seventeenth, Leclerc dropped from tenth to fourteenth.

