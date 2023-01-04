Brazilian Soccer Player Pelé Buried At The Cemetery In Santos

(CTN NEWS) – SANTOS, Brazil – On Tuesday, Brazil bid Pelé a final farewell and buried the legend who helped to heal its deep divisions.

At Vila Belmiro, where Pelé spent most of his career playing, newly-elected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid tribute.

In the city where he was born, raised, and rose to fame—which also rose to become the world’s sports capital—Pelé was buried. Before the black coffin was hauled in a firetruck through the city of Santos, Mass was said in the Vila Belmiro stadium.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Bands performed the Santos team’s anthem and a Catholic hymn as it was carried into the cemetery. Attendees sang samba songs that Pelé liked before the golden-wrapped casket arrived.

There weren’t all of Pelé’s sporting heroes.

“Where is Ronald Nazario?” “Where is Kaka?” “Where is Neymar?” Said 67-year-old Claudionor Alves, who works at a bakery close to the stadium.

“Do they believe they will be as well-remembered as Pelé? The issue is that these guys didn’t want to end their vacations.”

Jair Bolsonaro, whose presidency ended on December 31 and was another noticeable absence, was also present.

He skipped the ceremonial obligation of handing the presidential sash to Lula the day before, instead boarding a plane to Florida from Brasilia, the nation’s capital.

Bolsonaro has been captured on camera conversing with neighbors while residing in a condominium development outside of Orlando.

The 17-year-old Geovana Sarmento waited three hours in line to see his body in rest. She came with her father, who was sporting a T-shirt bearing Pelé’s name from Brazil.

“Both my father nor I are not fans of Santos. However, this individual created Brazil’s national team. How could you not respect him after he made Santos stronger and more well-known?” She remarked that we must celebrate him since he is one of the best people ever.

Engineer Caio Zalke, 35, was standing in line while sporting a Brazil shirt. The most significant Brazilian of all time is Pelé. He claimed that he made the sport significant for Brazil and the rest of the globe.

“Pelé was arguably the most well-known athlete in the world in the 1960s and 1970s. He had encounters with presidents and queens; in Nigeria, a civil war was suspended so that he could play.”

Many Brazilians credit him with introducing their nation to international prominence.

Behind one of the goals, a row of t-shirts bearing Pelé’s number 10, which waved in the summer winds of the city.

Loudspeakers played a song called “Eu sou Pelé” (“I am Pelé”) that the Brazilian himself recorded while a portion of the stands filled up with bouquets left by mourners and given by clubs and famous players, like Neymar and Ronaldo, from all over the world.

Although some people traveled from far distances, the gathering was primarily local.

Today is Pele's funeral. A football legend loved across the Middle East, rest in peace. 🎥:@Reemkhabbazy pic.twitter.com/A31JDrUBkb — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) January 4, 2023

Many of those in attendance were too young to see Pelé play. People wearing Santos FC and Brazil shirts trickled out of the stadium and into nearby bars in a cheery atmosphere.

Salesman Claudio Carrança, 32, said:

“Pele-loving is a tradition passed down from father to son in Santos, although I never saw him play. I discovered his background, saw his accomplishments, and realized that Santos FC is significant because of him.

I am aware that some Santos supporters have kids that cheer for other clubs. However, that is only because they haven’t seen Pelé in action. They would have felt the same gratitude I do now if they had.”

Manoel Maria, a close friend of Pelé’s and a former Santos player, was in the stadium.

Maria remarked, “If I had all the money in the world, there is no way I could ever repay what this man did for me and my family. He was the greatest footballer of all time and an equally outstanding man.

We won’t all outlive his legacy. And it is evident from the lengthy line here with people of all ages.”

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, told reporters that every nation should dedicate a stadium to Pelé.

Infantino remarked, “He brought us so many smiles. I am here with a lot of emotion and loss but also with a grin. As FIFA, we will honor the “King” and request that everyone observes a quiet moment.

Justice Gilmar Mendes, a supporter and friend, was next in line.

Mendes told reporters, “It is a very sad moment, but we now realize the full value of this famous player to our country. “Pele’s signed clothes and a photo of him playing goalie are both at my office. DVDs, pictures, and a big collection of him

From 2021 till the present, Pelé had received therapy for colon cancer. He passed away from multiple organ failure as a result of the malignancy, according to the hospital where he had been admitted.

Pelé, who still ranks among the team’s all-time greatest scorers with 77 goals, guided Brazil to World Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1970. During this year’s World Cup in Qatar, Neymar tied Pelé’s record.

