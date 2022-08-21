Bournemouth vs. Arsenal Score: Gunners On Top On Odegaard, Saliba Goals

(CTN News) – Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, In a comprehensive 3-0 win over Bournemouth, Arsenal remained undefeated after three matches, illustrating the huge gap in class between the Gunners and their newly promoted opponents.

After two early goals from Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, the match was over before 15 minutes were up. After a thrilling run by Gabriel Jesus, he finished off a rebound after a sensational team movement. After Ben White crossed the ball from the right, Odegaard powered home a ball that found its way into the box.

With a curling shot that nestled into the top right corner of the goal, Arsenal center back William Saliba scored the most impressive goal of the afternoon.

Bournemouth gained some momentum after the break after a lifeless first half, but Saliba’s goal ended any hopes of a comeback as they suffered a second straight shutout loss following a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City.

There is only one perfect team in the Premier League, with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top. As part of their season-long schedule, Manchester City will play Newcastle on Sunday.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, Final Score

1H 2H Final Bournemouth 0 0 0 Arsenal 2 1 3

Goals:

ARS — Martin Odegaard — 5th min.

ARS — Martin Odegaard (Gabriel Jesus) — 11th min.

ARS — William Saliba (Granit Xhaka) — 54th min.

Lineups for Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

There have been a few changes to Parker’s lineup. For the second straight match, Dominic Solanke will be unable to play due to an ankle injury. With Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell out, Marcos Senesi is introduced into the lineup along with Philip Billing and Jordan Zemura, with Lewis Cook and Jack Stacey on the bench.

Bournemouth starting lineup (3-4-3, from left to right): 1-Mark Travers (GK) — 6-Chris Mepham, 25-Marcos Senesi, 5-Lloyd Kelly — 15-Adam Smith, 8-Jefferson Lerma, 22-Ben Pearson, 33-Jordan Zemura — 16-Marcus Tavernier, 21-Kieffer Moore, 29-Phillip Billing

Substitutes for Bournemouth (9): 13-Neto (GK), 23-James Hill, 11-Emiliano Marcondes, 4-Lewis Cook, 10-Ryan Christie, 17-Jack Stacey, 20-Siriki Dembele, 32-Jaidon Anthony, 18-Jamal Lowe.

A third consecutive game on the south coast sees Arteta stick with an unchanged starting XI. A potential transfer rumor has Nicolas Pepe not in the matchday squad, while summer signing Fabio Vieira is on the bench.

Starting Arsenal team (4-2-3-1, right to left): 1-Aaron Ramsdale (GK) — 4-Ben White, 12-William Saliba, 6-Gabriele, 35-Oleksandr Zinchenko — 5-Thomas Partey, 34-Granit Xhaka — 7-Bukayo Saka, 8-Martin Odegaard, 11-Gabriel Martinelli — 9-Gabriel Jesus

There are nine Arsenal subs, including 30-Matt Turner (GK), 3-Kieran Tierney, 16-Rob Holding, 18-Takehiro Tomiyasu, 23-Albert Sambi Lokonga, 25-Mohamed Elneny, 21-Fabio Vieira, 10-Emile Smith Rowe, 14-Eddie Nketiah.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal TV Channel, Live Stream

UK: The match will be carried on Sky Sports TV and streaming platforms.

USA: The Bournemouth vs. Arsenal match will be televised in English (NBC) and Spanish (Universo) in the USA with both channels streaming on fuboTV.

Canada: Every Premier League game streams live and on demand exclusively via fuboTV Canada.

Australia: Fans in Australia can stream matches live and on demand on Optus Sport.

