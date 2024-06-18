Boston Celtics Clinch Record 18th NBA Title with Dominant Victory Over Dallas Mavericks

(CTN News) – The Boston Celtics won their 18th NBA title, surpassing their former rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, with a 106-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

“There are limited opportunities in life to achieve greatness.” “You’ve got to take the bull by the horns and own it, and our guys did,” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, 35, at the championship presentation event.

What many thought to be a hard-fought series turned out to be a relative walk, with the Boston Celtics winning on their home court. They led by 21 points at halftime and never trailed the entire night.

The Celtics easily won the series 4-1, despite the Mavericks’ 38-point victory in Game 4 on Friday. The same could be said about the Celtics’ whole postseason run, in which they lost only three games.

“We’ve responded all year, and this was no different,” Celtics player Jayson Tatum said after the game, when asked how the Game 4 loss affected Monday night’s play. “We owed our followers; it had been a long trip. It has been a lengthy road.

Tatum, who was chosen to the All-NBA first team for the third time this season, performed admirably on Monday night, scoring 31 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. The Boston Celtics’ victory occurred 16 years after their last NBA title in 2008.

Jaylen Brown scored 21 points on the night and was awarded the final MVP.

“It was a complete team effort, and I’m going to share this with my brothers and my partner in crime, Jayson Tatum, who was with me the entire time,” Brown said before embracing Tatum.

The Mavericks were never in contention on Monday night. Despite finishing with 28 points and 12 rebounds, Luka Dončić struggled defensively, committing seven mistakes and missing his first six three-point tries as Dallas struggled to establish themselves early in the game.

“I’m proud of every guy that stepped on the floor, all the coaches, all the people behind [the scenes],” said Dončić, who became only the 11th player to score over 3,000 points in a season. “We didn’t win the finals, but we did have a hell of a season, and I’m proud of every one of them.”

Dallas’ other star, Kyrie Irving, had another awful night against his former team, finishing with only 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting. He has now lost 13 of his previous 14 games against the Boston Celtics, whom he left acrimoniously in 2019.

“We finally ran into a team that beat us fair and square,” said Irving, who has been unusually calm this season compared to previous years. “We were unable to respond to many of their runs.” When I shook [Celtics players’] hands at the end of the game, it showed respect for their journey; they’ve been through a tremendous five-year period.”

Despite his team’s loss, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who won the title with Dallas as a player, remained hopeful.

“I thought the group did a great job,” he stated about his team’s season. “Yes, we lost [the finals] 4-1, but they fought against the Celtics, and unfortunately, we just couldn’t make the shots that we had to, or we turned the ball over, and they took full advantage [but] there’s lots of positives in this run.”

The championship victory brings an end to the Boston Celtics’ string of near misses. In addition to losing in the NBA finals two years earlier, they had also lost in the conference finals four times in the previous eight seasons.

“What’s they going to say now?” When asked about detractors who claimed this squad couldn’t deliver on its promises, Tatum responded. “What they gonna say now?”

The Boston Celtics had the ultimate say on Monday, as they have for the majority of the season, winning 80 of 101 games.