Benfica Vs PSG Live Stream: Is It On TV? How To Watch

(CTN News) – During tonight’s match between PSG and Benfica, the Parisian club will look to cement its place at the top of Group H by winning the game in Portugal.

In this season’s Champions League, neither team has lost a single point.

It has been an imperious performance from PSG, as they have collected victories over Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

Similarly, Benfica has had success against those clubs and appears to be on course to qualify for the knockout stage this year.

PSG have started the campaign in a ruthless manner, but their attack has dwindled a little after a ruthless beginning.

Since they have won just one goal in each of their last two Ligue 1 games, they must rely on their defence late on in the match in order to win.

For a team like the French, this isn’t usually the case, as a collection of free-scoring forwards will usually be able to put games to bed pretty early on in the game.

Here is everything you need to know about Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain.

Benfica Vs PSG live stream and TV channel

The match between Benfica and PSG will be broadcast live on BT Sport 5 beginning at 7.45 p.m. in the UK.

The match will also be streamed on the BT Sport App and website at 8pm.

Team news for Benfica

With Morato, Lucas Verissimo, and Joao Victor currently injured, Benfica are a little short at the back at the moment.

As a result, former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi is likely to start alongside teenage centre-back Antonio Silva in the starting lineup.

A possible appearance for Julian Draxler against his parent club is also possible. This season, he is on loan at Benfica.

PSG team news

As for PSG, they will continue to be without Renato Snaches (groin), Marco Verratti (calf), and Presel Kimpembe (hamstring).

Fans of PSG can expect to see Kylian Mbappé return to the starting XI tonight as he returns from injury. At the weekend, he was rested for the match against Nice.

Hugo Ekitike is therefore likely to be relegated to the bench for this match.

SEE ALSO:

A Look At Anthony Davis’ True Health Status From Lakers Coach Darvin Ham

Nottingham Forest 0 Leicester City – Live At King Power Stadium

Ben Simmons Returns To The Court After More Than A Year