Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream, TV, Lineups, And Betting Odds

(CTN News) – Barcelona and Real Madrid will take a short break from their battle for Spain’s La Liga title to compete for the Supercopa de Espana. This is the first piece of silverware of the Spanish domestic season.

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, both teams will compete in the Supercopa final after surviving their respective semifinals via penalty shootouts, in which their goalkeepers made crucial saves.

As terrible as Madrid have been during this recent stretch of the season, they can take heart from the fact that they dismantled Barcelona 3-1 back on October 16 in league action, handing the Blaugrana their only loss of the season.

Although the two teams played a friendly in Las Vegas during the summer, Barcelona also won their head-to-head. 1-0 came on a goal from Raphinha, then a newcomer to the team, who is now a regular up front.

Real Madrid have won seven of the nine matches between these eternal rivals in the Supercopa competition. In addition to the European Super Cup they won in May, Los Blancos are vying for six trophies this season.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream TV channel

Matches from the Spanish Supercopa have been broadcast around the world, including in the UK and the USA.

Lineups and team news for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

In Wednesday’s semifinal, Real Madrid lost three more players to injuries, including Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba. In the final, only Lucas Vazquez (right ankle) won’t be able to recover in time, so Dani Carvajal will start.

After coming on as a sub against Valencia, it’s nearly impossible to imagine Luka Modric not starting a Clasico. The result would be Eduardo Camavinga sitting on the bench, who is also not 100 percent. After Nacho Fernandez started against Valencia, Ferland Mendy may return to the XI at left-back.

Real Madrid projected lineup (4-3-3, right to left): 1-Thibaut Courtois (GK) — 2-Dani Carvajal, 3-Eder Militao, 22-Antonio Rudiger, 23-Ferland Mendy — 15-Federico Valverde, 8-Toni Kroos, 10-Luka Modric — 21-Rodrygo, 9-Karim Benzema, 20-Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid subs (12): 13-Andriy Lunin (GK), 26-Luis Lopez (GK), 17-Lucas Vazquez, 6-Nacho Fernandez, 5-Jesus Vallejo, 16-Alvaro Odriozola, 19-Dani Ceballos, 31-Mario Martin, 12-Eduardo Camavinga, 7-Eden Hazard, 11-Marco Asensio, 24-Mariano Diaz.

According to reports, Ronald Araujo, who trained separately from the team on the eve of the match, will play right-back and face dangerous Vinicius Jr. Andreas Christensen or Eric Garcia will pair with Jules Kounde at center-back.

Sergio Busquets will return to the starting XI after starting the semifinal on the bench. The sports daily AS also posits a scenario in which Xavi Hernandez plays with four midfielders. It would be possible for Frenkie de Jong to replace Raphinha in that case.

This is Barcelona’s projected starting lineup (4-3-3, right to left): 1 – Marc-Andreter Stegen (GK) – 4-Ronald Araujo, 23 – Julius Kounde, 15 – Andreas Christensen, 18 – Joan Alba – 30-Gavi , 5- Sergio Busquets, 8 – Pedri – 22 – Raphinha, 9 – Robert Lewandowski, 7 – Ousman

Barcelona subs (11): 13-Inaki Pena (GK), 36-Arnau Tenas (GK), 24-Eric Garcia, 28-Alejandro Balde, 17-Marcos Alonso, 20-Sergi Roberto, 19-Franck Kessie, 21-Frenkie de Jong, 10-Ansu Fati, 14-Memphis Depay, 11-Ferran Torres.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid odds

According to the betting markets, Barcelona have a slight edge, and goals are expected in the game as well.

Despite not being listed in the table below, Robert Lewandowski has the best likelihood of scoring at nearly even money odds, closely followed by Karim Benzema.

