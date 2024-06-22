Babar Azam And Co. Accused of Match-Fixing Allegation

(CTN News) – After allegations of spot-fixing and match-fixing against the Babar Azam and Pakistan cricket team surfaced online, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked anybody making such claims to come up with “proof”.

The board also stated that if an allegation is made without proof, legal action will be taken against anyone involved.

Cricket Pakistan referenced a source from the governing body, hence the statement from the PCB was not official. While the source indicated that the PCB is aware of the “negative comments,” they described the claims as “baseless.” It is worth noting that such allegations against Babar Azam and co. have surfaced following their early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

“We are completely aware of the negative comments. Criticism within the game’s boundaries is permissible and not objectionable.

However, baseless allegations such as match-fixing will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” according to a PCB source quoted by the Pakistan-based news organisation.

The news site also inquired whether the board will conduct an inquiry while reacting to the allegations.

“The PCB has no doubts, so why should we conduct an inquiry? Those who made the allegations should offer evidence.

We have directed our legal staff to send warnings to such persons and demand evidence. If it is not delivered, we will seek damages for defamation. A new law in Punjab ensures that a decision is made within six months,” the sources said.

Former cricketers and officials have harshly criticized the Babar Azam-led Pakistani team following their group stage withdrawal from the T20 World Cup 2024.

From poor fitness to a lack of intent, every facet of Pakistan is under scrutiny after the 2022 T20 World Cup runners-up were eliminated in the group round.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign began with two losses to debutants USA and former winners India. Despite winning the remaining two matches, they were unable to recover from their losses.

Mubashir Lucman, a senior journalist, made a major complaint against Babar, claiming that the Pakistan captain was given a pricey automobile. Babar’s elder brother gave him an Audi e-Tron GT late last year. In India, the approximate cost of the car is roughly INR 2 crore whereas in Pakistan currency it’s more than twice.

The journalist added the video, which has gone viral, “Babar Azam has obtained new e-Tron. He has mentioned his brother gifted it. I questioned what his brother works to be able to buy him a car for Rs 7-8 crore.

I discovered that he does nothing. Then someone told me that if you lose against small teams, you won’t receive plots or automobiles, so who will? I informed the person that these were serious allegations. He assured me that everyone knows who is doing what.

The video received varied reactions, with some viewers alleging that people are attempting to tarnish the Pakistan squad.