Arsenal Beat Lyon 3-0 In Dubai Friendly Before Premier League Return

(CTN News)- A friendly match between Arsenal Beat Lyon took place in Dubai on Thursday as players not involved in the World Cup in Qatar began their preparations for the return of the Premier League to the Premier League later this month with a 3-0 victory over Lyon.

There were three goals in the first half of the game at Al Maktoum Stadium. It was Gabriel who opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a header from a corner.

Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira added quickfire efforts in the 33rd and 39th minutes.

Mikel Arteta fielded his strongest possible lineup from those players left in the squad. This was despite the fact that he was without 10 players who have been out of action with their national teams in Qatar.

A front four of Cedric, Gabriel, Rob Holding, and Kieran Tierney played in front of a back four consisting of captain Martin Odegaard, winger Reiss Nelson, and midfielders Mohamed Elneny and Sambi Lokonga.

Laurent Blanc lined up Lyon’s lineup under the former France coach with ex-Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, but in the end, the 31-year-old failed to score against his former employers before being replaced in the second half.

During the second half, both teams made wholesale changes to their lineups, with Arteta calling upon several players from Arsenal’s under-21 side, but no further goals were scored during the second half.

In addition to the Dubai Super Cup, there was a penalty shootout after full time in which Arsenal won 2-1 thanks to three saves from goalkeeper Karl Hein in order to earn an extra point.

“It was the first game we played here since I became manager, and it was a positive experience for me,” Arteta said. My deepest gratitude is sent out to everyone involved in making this possible. I’m really happy because we won and played at a high level and I’m very happy.”

In the final match of the exhibition tournament, Arsenal will face Italian champions AC Milan on Tuesday in order to conclude their participation. Currently, Liverpool are the fourth team in the competition.

Arteta’s team, who entered into the World Cup break with a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, will resume their league campaign against West Ham on Boxing Day when they face their opponents from the east.

Gabriel Jesus will not be able to compete for Arsenal when competitive action resumes after undergoing knee surgery following an injury sustained during Brazil’s World Cup group-stage match against Cameroon.

In spite of the fact that there is no official date set for his return, sources told ESPN he is likely to be sidelined for a period of around three months.

Arteta said after the win over Lyon that he knew he would need some type of intervention in the knee, which he did. Taking it day by day, week by week, we will have to take it as it comes, and see where it takes us.”

Arteta also answered the question of whether Arsenal would look for a replacement in the January transfer window by saying: “It affects who we are as a team because he gives us so much.

When we have an idea of the timeframe [of his recovery] and when we can have him back, when we have an idea of what to do after that, we will go over the options and try to decide.

