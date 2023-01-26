Anthony Davis Returns From a 20-Game Absence, Hachimura Makes His Lakers Debut

(CTN News) – Anthony Davis During his push to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James is starting to regain key pieces of his lineup.

In a 113-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, Anthony Davis scored 21 points in his return from a right foot injury.

The first quarter ended with Anthony Davis and Hachimura both coming off the bench.

“We were mixing and matching. “We just wanted to get guys in there,” said Lakers coach Darvin Ham. With AD returning and Rui being a newbie, we had to work out some kinks. After we got settled into the game, guys had different runs.”

During the first half of a game at Denver on Dec. 16, Anthony Davis suffered a stress injury that kept him out of 20 games. His 19th double-double in 26 games played this season came on 7 of 15 shooting from the field and 12 rebounds.

“He makes it look so easy for us,” Ham said of Davis. There was a lot of aggression on his part. He was phenomenal in my opinion.”

In his first couple minutes back on the court, Davis was a bit tentative. After missing his first two shots and scoring just one point in the first quarter, he hit four of his next five and finished with nine points.

It was a test run at first,” Anthony Davis said. I started playing and doing small things after the second free-throw attempt (in the first quarter) sailed through.

At the end of the third quarter, Davis was fouled on a 3-point attempt near midcourt and fell down. In contrast to Ham, who nearly fainted when he saw the play, Anthony Davis quickly recovered and said he felt fine.

The Washington Redskins acquired Hachimura on Monday. He examined several plays and the defense during the game. During a fourth-quarter run in which the Lakers took control, the forward scored six points.

“This was only one game, but I think it will be great,” Hachimura said.

After scoring 46 points in the Lakers’ 133-115 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday night, James had 20 points, 11 assists, and one rebound shy of a triple-double.

Only 157 points separate James from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points). In their next home game against Oklahoma City on Feb. 7, Los Angeles will be on a five-game road trip.

As the Lakers improved to 8-5 in January, Patrick Beverley scored 18 points.

During San Antonio’s 22 road games, Keldon Johnson scored 25 points and Zach Collins scored 16.

After trailing 85-81 early in the fourth quarter, the Lakers took control with a 22-6 run.

As Los Angeles swept the four-game season series, its largest lead was 14.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich stated, “We’re making a lot of young-type mistakes.”. “The game was within two points with eight minutes remaining and we were unable to make a shot.”. There was effort Anthony Davis on the part of the team. A number of areas need to be strengthened, and that includes a number of different areas. There is no point in getting frustrated.”

How many 40 point games does Anthony Davis have?

Anthony Davis has played in 38 games with 40+ points.

