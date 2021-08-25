Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz to Meet in an 8 Round Boxing Match

Anderson Silva will face Tito Ortiz on 11th September this year in an eight-round boxing match, staged at the Staples Center, Los Angeles. The stage will feature two other matches with David Hayes facing Joe Fournier and Jono Carroll vs Andy Vences. These matches will be a great chance to place some bets on top boxers in the world with Vwin, one of the best online sportsbooks in Vietnam.

Silva is excited to be given the opportunity together with his team to get in the ring and fight against Tito Ortiz with Thriller Fight Club, which is causing a stir in the combat sports world. The Haye-Fournier and Silva-Ortiz fights are organized by California’s State Athletic Commission, meaning they’re real bouts and not exhibitions.

Ortiz and Silva will participate in eight two-minute rounds, while Fournier and Haye will be fighting in eight three-minute rounds. Silva’s fight will be officiated by “Big” John McCarthy, a retired longtime UFC referee.

UFC Boxing champion

Silver is a starfighter and a former middleweight champion, holding the record of the longest title reign at 2,457 days in promotion history. The Brazilian-American UFC Boxing champion is among the most recognizable fighters in MMA history, featuring in 18 headlines on UFC PPV.

However, Silva suffered a TKO defeat in the fourth round while fighting Uriah Hall in October. That was Silva’s seventh loss over his last nine fights in the Octagon, getting released by the UFC a month later.

Ortiz was also among the most bankable stars in the UFC, and he’ll be making his professional boxing debut almost a decade after his last UFC fight. The 46-year-old is a former UFC light heavyweight champion that started fighting in UFC 13 in 1997, and he’s excited to take on the new challenge of competing against another great fighter.

The Fournier-Haye fight will start a two-pronged PPV, as the first portion is geared towards UK fans. Fournier is a 38-year old part-time boxer that stopped musical artist Reykon earlier in April during the Ben Askren-Jake Paul thriller undercard. On the other hand, Haye is a former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion, among the greatest stars in the UK’s boxing history. However, Haye retired in May 2018 after his second loss against Tony Bellew.

The return of the 40-year-old Haye will headline the pay-per-view event’s first portion beginning at 5 pm Eastern Time. A free-view will follow before the second PPV portion starts at 9 pm ET, revealed Triller co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh.

MMA and MMA into boxing

According to Kavanaugh, their main aim is to boost the audience for combat sports, culture and music. That means expanding boxing into MMA and MMA into boxing, whose potential was shown in the Mayweather vs McGregor fight in 2017. As such, the fight between the two polarizing MMA legends is expected to drive the MMA audience to watch the fight and how boxing is being done in the new era.

The only hurdle facing Tito Ortiz is the weight issue, as the boxing champion weighs above 195 pounds. There are still doubts whether Ortiz will make to cut-off weight before the fight day, although Anderson Silva previously competed at 205. Ortiz believes that’s a sign of weakness displayed by Silva, who’s asking him to cut his weight to 195 pounds. Fortunately, Ortiz has remained focused in his career and has never missed a fight.