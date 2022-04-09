Alex Eala One Step Closer to Winning W25 Chiang Rai Tennis Tournament

The Philippines Alex Eala redeemed herself as she edged Japan’s Momoko Kobori, 6-3, 6-3, in a quarterfinal bout at the W25 Chiang Rai tennis tournament on Friday.

After losing in the Miami Open last month, Alex Eala will move on to the semifinal stage where she will face YeXin Ma of China who earlier defeated Ho Ching Wu of Hong Kong.

The teen tennis sensation from the Philippines first escaped Serbian Katarina Kozarov, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, in the Round of 32 before pulling off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over hometown bet Patcharin Cheapchandej of Thailand in the Round of 16 of the W25 Chiang Rai tennis tournament.

This is Alex Eala’s seventh tennis tournament this year. Alex is eyeing capturing her second professional title after claiming the W15 Manacor in 2021.

About Alex Eala

According to Wikipedia, Eala made her debut on the ITF Women’s Circuit on March 4, 2020, as a junior reserved in the $15K event at Monastir, where she won her first professional match.

She leaped to the top 1000 in the WTA that was established by tennis legend Billie Jean King for professional women players comes after the teen prodigy secured her first pro tennis championship title at the first leg of the ITF W15 Manacor in Spain held in January 2021.

Eala made her first final for ITF doubles with Oksana Selekhmeteva and ended their run in the W25 Platja D’Aro in Spain Saturday night after falling short to Lithuania’s Justina Mikulskyte and Romanian Oana Georgeta Simion, 6-3, 7-5, in the final.

Eala is the No. 2 ranked ITF junior, achieved on October 6, 2020. Eala has a career-high WTA singles ranking of 505 achieved on Aug 9, 2021.