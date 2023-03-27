Connect with us

Against The Celtics, San Antonio Drops a Big Game At Spurs Fiesta 5
1. IN WINNING OVER SPURS WITH OUT JAYSON TATUM, CELTICS WILL HAVE NO PROBLEM.

(CTN News) – There were also some key pieces missing for the Celtics – Jayson Tatum. But they still played as if they were in the playoff picture – a sign of a legit contender.

Instead, Jaylen Brown handled the situation with a 41-point, 13-rebound performance over the lottery-bound Spurs.

2. CHAMPAGNE WITH A COMFORTABLE FIT

In Champagnie’s Celtics own words, “I feel comfortable here, I’m at home.”. In Champagnie’s own words, “I feel comfortable here, I’m at home.”.

“Coach and my teammates always find ways to carry me along. It’s my first real chance to play in the NBA, and I’m learning and growing … but they let me play. I’m able to play basketball, and that’s the really great part.

3. SANDRO MAMUKELASHVILI IS GOOD AT EVERYTHING HE DOES

Popovich said: “I like everything about him — he moves without the ball, he shoots the ball pretty well, he passes well, he’s fast. I like everything about him.”

4. A BETTER SHOT FROM DEVIN VASSELL WOULD BE A GOOD IDEA

Since Celtics the Spurs are 30 games below .500, Vassell’s performance when he scores at least 22 points is pretty significant, considering they have won seven games in a row.

Despite all of Vassell’s trials and errors, and his ability to figure out which players work and which ones don’t, it’s pretty clear that there is something valuable in Vassell’s game.”

5. WHEN THE SPURS PLAY THEIR NEXT GAME

There will be another home game for the Spurs on Wednesday as they Celtics face Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. There will be a tipoff at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The game Celtics will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest in-market, and NBA League Pass will be available in-market and out-of-market.

