Aaron Judge’s 60th Home Run Catcher Might Be The Purest Baseball Fan Alive

(CTN News) – Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night This would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat.

Because of this, what sailed over the fence was extremely valuable. This made left field the place to be in the Bronx, where Aaron Judge has hit most of his dingers this season.

During the ninth inning of the Yankees' baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York, Aaron Judge drops his bat after hitting his 60th home run of the season, during the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.