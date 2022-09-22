Connect with us

Aaron Judge’s 60th Home Run Catcher Might Be The Purest Baseball Fan Alive

3 hours ago

Aaron Judge

(CTN News) – Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night This would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat.

Because of this, what sailed over the fence was extremely valuable. This made left field the place to be in the Bronx, where Aaron Judge has hit most of his dingers this season.

Yankees star Aaron Judge hits 60th homer

During the ninth inning of the Yankees’ baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York, Aaron Judge drops his bat after hitting his 60th home run of the season, during the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. AP shots.
Darren Rovells of the social media world threw around all sorts of dollar amounts. Do you know how much that ball is worth? Twenty thousand dollars? What’s the figure?

A million dollars? Million? Is Dr. Evil worth ONE BILLION DOLLARS?!?!? A billion dollars wasn’t in the cards, but six-figure and seven-figure sums weren’t out of the question for whoever won the scrum.

In the bottom of the ninth, Judge’s solo shot to the left-field bleachers was scooped up by a 20-year-old Yankee fan from New York. As a result, he received a sum of money equal to zero dollars. Is that right?!?
In line with expectations, online trolls tore this young man apart. They screamed, “Fleeced!”. There would have been no end to my negotiations!” they yelled.
There were also a variety of uncalled-for name-callings that ensued. It is certainly true that some of the points were valid.
However, what they all failed to consider is the fact that Kessler appears to be an offensively pleasant human being and quite possibly the purest baseball fan there is.
