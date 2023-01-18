A Return To Form For David Krejci And The Bruins | Matt Vautour

(CTN News) – David Krejci said multiple times that he was just glad the Bruins called him back for this season as he reflected on his 1,000th NHL game.

Undoubtedly, the Bruins are glad he answered.

David Krejci spent 2021-22 in the Czech Republic. He wanted his parents to see him play up close and his kids to get to know their grandparents. For family reasons, he was taking a step back.

Although disappointed to lose him, the Bruins naturally gave the move their blessing, and always left the door open for David Krejci, who ranks sixth in assists (538) and ninth in points (764).

During the summer, the Bruins hoped David Krejci would stabilize their second line. He hoped that the only NHL team he had ever played for would do well again.

Both sides were skeptics. A 36-year-old center from a lower-level Euro league? Can the Bruins still be elite?

Both sides have delivered so far in 2022-23. Krejci picked up where he left off for the Bruins.

“He’s very smart,” Pavel Zacha, who grew up in the Czech Republic rooting for David Krejci, said. He’s a capable two-way center. It would be a pleasure to have him on your team. Every year he gets better. I enjoy it. Hometown legend. He’s a legend here too.”

Krejci is stoic by default. He clearly cherished the milestone and being back with the Bruins even more.

It’s been my home. I appreciate the call in the summer. It’s been a special year,” said Krejci, who’d been anticipating this game. Playing for one franchise is a big accomplishment. To be able to do that makes me really proud.”

Krejci isn’t playing like a guy nearing retirement, even though he probably won’t reach 2,000 games or Ray Bourque’s 1,518. Next year, he’ll have a job in the NHL. His success has energized him.

The team’s success is critical, David Krejci said.

“You come to the rink every day smiling, enjoying every moment, because you don’t know how long it will last. … Here’s what we have. It’s not taken for granted. This team has a winning mentality.”

The player scored 34 points in 38 games (11 goals, 23 assists). He’s helping David Pastrnak reset the market for one year, $1 million base plus up to $2 million more in incentives. He has assisted Pastrnak on 12 occasions.

Pastrnak calls him his big brother. Among my closest friends. Initially, I idolized him. I learned from him every day. … I grew as a player and as a human.”

Pastrnak kept looking for Krejci on offense after the result was no longer in doubt.

Krejci gave it a shot.

With four shots, he shared the lead with the Bruins. Game no. 1,000 showcased the things that make Krejci special. In Boston’s 6-0 win, he had three assists and won seven of ten faceoffs.

“He’s a legend on the Bruins,” Montgomery says. Everyone around him is better because of him.”

