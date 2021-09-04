5 Reasons Why Penn State Football Beat the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 1

Today the stand-by is at last over as Penn State football gets back to the field with a monstrous Big Ten season opener. Penn State is headed straight toward challenge Big Ten West most loved Wisconsin in an early afternoon the opening shot. The game figures to be Penn State’s greatest first day of the season challenge of the James Franklin time, and assumptions are the Nittany Lions will bounce back a bit in 2021 after a disillusioning 2020 season.

Be that as it may, what will it take for Penn State to try not to begin the year with a Big Ten street misfortune for the subsequent straight season? Here are five reasons Penn State can emerge from Madison with a success this evening.

Energy

During the 2020 season, the Nittany Lions had one of their most exceedingly awful and odd seasons in the program history as they began 0-5. Penn State would end its season by winning their last four games, so the inquiry will be would they be able to work off those four games and start 2021 with a 1-0 imprint?

How might Sean Clifford bob back?

During the 2020 season, Sean Clifford looked off which lead him to be sidelined. Luckily for Penn State, Clifford had the option to return from being sidelined and lead the Lions to four successes to end the season. Could Clifford work off of that to get a quick beginning to the preparation and keep away from the exorbitant turnovers that burrowed openings last season?

Penn State’s new hostile organizer

For the 2021 season, the Penn State offense will highlight another play-guest in Mike Yurcich. He is the third hostile organizer in three years for James Franklin, which can prompt some precariousness with any offense toward the beginning of a season. From what the players have been saying about the effect that Mike Yurcich has had up until now, this year the offense could take a major leap.

The profundity of running backs

The Nittany Lions will have a ton to say on the ground this year as they have an extremely profound gathering of running backs lead by Noah Cain, who is returning from injury. Penn State likewise has an accomplished upperclassman in John Lovett who is an exchange from Baylor, a potential rising star Keyvone Lee, Caziah Holmes, and Devyn Ford who all got some important experience during 2020. Penn State is the lone school in the country with three Doak Walker Award watch list players with Cain, Lovett, and Lee.

Winning out and about for sudden death rounds

Dominating matches out and about is hard, yet this one could be quite significant not too far off assuming Penn State needs to have Big Ten title and College Football Playoff goals this season. Whenever to get success out and about is immense and you realize that you can go into an unfriendly climate. They will play before a full arena without precedent for two seasons with Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium amped up for the arrival of their darling Badgers. Penn State won their last outing to Camp Randall Stadium in 2013.

