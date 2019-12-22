24 Year-old Jazz Janewattananond Wins Thailand Masters

24 year-old Jazz Janewattananond has won the Thailand Masters Tour, celebrating a second major Asian Tour victory this month. Jazz ended the final round with a six-under-par 65. Finishing the 15.1 billion baht tournament with a total of 261, 23 under par.

Trailing him with an 18-under par total of 266 were Belgium’s Thomas Detry. Fellow Thais Suradit Yongcharoenchai and Phachara Khongwatmai also followed closely behind him.

Jazz was solid in the first two days at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya. With rounds of 69 and 67, before setting his third round on fire. Most noteworthy with seven birdies along the way to an 11-under-par 60.

On Sunday he followed up with birdies on three of the first four holes. He sank another five birdies during the day to extend his lead. Even more completing his final putt with an emotional celebration.

Jazz is the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion. First of all with a victory in the Indonesian Masters just a week ago to add to his earlier wins in the Singapore and Korea Opens.