2022 Winter Olympics What Can We Expect From Team USA?

The United States is one of the most prolific Winter Olympic contenders in history. The Olympic Winter Games 2022 in Beijing are expected to kick off on February 4 with a colorful opening ceremony. Team USA is looking good, with killer uniforms and the competitors’ fervent desire to win gold in the adrenaline-pumping winter action.

Over 2900 world-class athletes will compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. Among the 90 national Olympic committees represented in the competitions, the US athlete roster promises to raise the American flag high. America has an impressive track record in the winter Olympics, with over 305 medals in total, 105 of which are gold. The land of the free ranks second in all-time Olympic Winter Games competitions, trailing only Norway.

It will be exciting to see players who will make history at the Olympic Winter Games in 2022.

Olympic Winter Games 2022 Represented by Top American Athletes

Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin has been blazing a trail through Alpine Skiing competitions all over the world and is on her way to becoming an all-time great. Her recent win in women’s slalom in Killington, Vermont, tied her with Sweden’s great, Ingemar Stenmark, for the most world cup victories recorded for a single sporting category, with 46 whooping wins.

Shiffrin has won the women’s slalom event at Killington five times in a row since 2016. Her winning record now stands at 72 world cup victories, which is quite a rap sheet as she prepares for the Olympic Winter Games in 2022. Shiffrin is only 26 years old and in her prime, making her the favorite to win gold in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Dusty Henricksen, Snowboarding

The 18-year-old snowboarding prodigy is just breaking into the scene and will make his Olympic Winter Games debut in 2022. The youngster is already a slopestyle sensation, having won gold at the Youth Olympic Games 2020. He is the first American to win the winter game decisively in a dozen years.

Jackson began her meteoric rise four years ago, transitioning from inline to ice speed skating and making her Olympic debut just a few months later. She’s taken another giant step in the last few weeks. Olympic gold is definitely in the prospects for Henricksen.

Erin Jackson, Speed Skating

The first woman of African-American descent to compete in Olympic long-track events and win a speed skating world cup event. Her victory came last November, and she has maintained an exemplary winning record in three other competitions.

Erin Jackson is an Ocala, Florida native who specializes in 500-meter speed skating. She recently set a national record time of 36.809 seconds in the 500-meter race at the Utah Olympic Oval, which was a personal best for her.

The All American Sled Hockey Team

The sled hockey team dominates the paralympic category, winning three gold medals in 2018. The team is excited to set new records at the Olympic Winter Games in 2022.

The Canadian sled hockey team is the category’s main rival. Nonetheless, the American team has dominated this category since sled hockey was introduced into the winter games in 1994.

How the United States Is Preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

With only a few weeks until the Olympic Winter Games 2022 in Beijing, Team USA has been hard at work in the qualifying round.

The qualification criteria are divided into two parts, in which top American athletes compete for quota spots while also meeting selection criteria for the final winter Olympics spots. Dominant athletes have already clinched their places.

Team USA has been building on its previous success at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, particularly the promising youth talent across the board. At the age of 17, Chloe Kim became the youngest athlete to win gold in the previous winter Olympics on halfpipe snowboarding.

Maame Biney, the youngest speed skater to qualify for the national team, and Red Gerard, who won gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics at the age of 17, are two other outstanding young athletes.

The men’s figure skating team from Team USA will be represented by Nathan Chen, a 22-year-old previous gold medalist, Vincent Zhou, a 21-year-old, and Jason Brown, a 27-year-old. The women’s figure skating team will feature 22-year-old Karen Chen, 16-year-old Alysa Liu, and 25-year-old Mariah Bell.

Shaun White, a three-time gold medalist who currently holds the world record for the most gold medals in Olympic snowboarding, is another exciting American athlete with a high chance of making history in Beijing. It will be thrilling to watch him compete for his fourth gold medal at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Team USA is also taking extra precautions to avoid Covid19 infections, which would jeopardize the promising national roster.

What to Expect from China’s First Winter Olympics

Despite the difficulties and numerous risk factors currently confronting international events, the Olympic Winter Games 2022 organizers have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of both athletes and spectators. Beijing’s meticulous safety measures include a closed-loop bubble that separates athletes and the public at all sporting events. Given the severity of the pandemic, international attendance at the games will be limited.

Over 200 world-class athletes from the United States will compete in the winter competitions. Nonetheless, they will not be accompanied by any government officials because the United States is embroiled in a diplomatic boycott of China due to human rights violations against Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Aside from politics, the Olympic Winter Games 2022 promise exciting action, with nearly 3000 tried and tested athletes eager to compete in the winter winds. The winter games will consist of 109 medal events spread across seven sports and 15 disciplines.

Beijing will be the first winter sports venue, hosting the opening ceremony, indoor ice events, and the grand closing ceremony. Yanqing, the second venue, will host the alpine skiing and sliding competitions. Finally, all other snow competitions, including ski jumping, will be held in Zhangjiakou.

Another plus for the upcoming winter Olympics in Beijing is the incredible gender neutrality, with over 45 percent of all competitors being women. The Olympic Winter Games 2022 will be the most gender-balanced winter Olympics in the competition’s history.

There’s a lot to look forward to in the upcoming winter sporting action in Beijing!

