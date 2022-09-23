2022 Presidents Cup Is Back In Action After A Three-Year Hiatus

Connect with us

(CTN News) – It’s time for the 2022 Presidents Cup. Following a long year of controversy surrounding player-league alignments, captains sorting rosters, and discussions about how to spice up future events, there is actually golf to be played.

It is not uncommon to feel closer than it actually is for a longer period of time in team golf at this level, despite predictions of a blowout by the United States.

That wasn’t the case in 2017, when the U.S. side absolutely waxed the International team, but hopefully, with an amalgamation of big hitters, young stars and a us-against-the-world attitude, we get a Presidents Cup that is at least interesting through most of Sunday’s singles matches.

On 2022 Presidents Cup, There is no need to look beyond the first day if you want to know what the event could become. Over the last 15 years, the U.S. has dominated international foursome matches, doing most of the damage.

In the unlikely event that this happens again — and there’s no reason to believe it won’t, the red, white, and blue will likely be off to a great start.

The 2022 Presidents Cup results can be found here

Day 1 — Foursomes

MATCH UNITED STATES SCORE INTERNATIONAL
1 Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele 6&5 Adam Scott & Hideki Matsuyama
2 Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas 2&1 Corey Conners & Sungjae Im
3 Cameron Young & Collin Morikawa 2&1 K.H. Lee & Tom Kim
4 Sam Burns & Scottie Scheffler 2 UP Cameron Davis & Si Woo Kim
5 Tony Finau & Max Homa TIED thru 17 Mito Pereira & Taylor Pendrith

We will be updating this story with the latest information from the first day of the Presidents Cup throughout the whole day from CBS Sports. Keep an eye on this page for live scores, updates, and highlights as soon as they become available.

2022 Presidents Cup: After Day 1 Foursomes, the U.S. leads 4-1

At times it looked as if it would be a 5-0 blowout, then maybe it would be a 2.5-2.5 tie, but at the end of the day, the United States is 4-1 up after the opening foursomes.

With its 16th straight victory in the foursomes format at the Presidents Cup, the U.S. showed its strength and put the internationals in a bind.

For 2022 Presidents Cup, As in their previous 11 victories, the U.S. has led at the end of the first round in each of those, and is in prime position to add a 12th trophy to their collection.

