2022 FIFA World Cup for free on Thai TV fiasco rages on

(CTN News) – Will soccer fans be able to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup for free or not? While the crisis persists, that is the question. Football fans in Thailand are anxiously awaiting word on their ability to watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Last week, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) placed the blame for the debacle at the feet of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), but today, the SAT transferred responsibility to FIFA.

On Wednesday, the NBTC authorized a budget of 600 million baht to buy the broadcasting rights necessary for Thais to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for free. The problem? Thailand is missing one billion baht ($27.2 million) after paying 1.6 billion baht for broadcasting rights.

The reason a budget approved was 1 billion baht short of the requested amount may leave readers perplexed, just in Thailand.

And with only nine days till kickoff, the SAT claims it cannot finance it and blames FIFA, complaining that “it is too costly!”

Kongsak Yodmanee, the governor of the SAT, said Wednesday that he is continuing to bargain with FIFA for a reduced fee.

According to Kongsak, the governing body is looking at methods to raise money to pay for the broadcasting rights.

“We spoke with FIFA and its representative last night, telling them that the NBTC had agreed to only pay us this money. So we requested a price reduction of even more.

According to Kongsak, the SAT is also in discussions with prospective private partners to co-finance the acquisition of the rights.

Just a week before, Somsak Thepsuthin, minister of justice, said that Thailand could balance its budget without the help of the private sector.

Kongsak’s comment follows his assertion. Additionally, he said that the licensing cost was lower than one billion baht and that the Thai press had exaggerated it.

Only a few days before, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan “confirmed” that Thai citizens will be free to watch FIFA World Cup 2022.

Only because Thai business mogul Komol Jungrungraengkit stepped in at the last minute and spent 300 million baht (about US$10 million) to purchase the media rights did football fans in Thailand get to watch the Euros in 2020.

It seems that the Thai government is seeking a comparable shining knight to come to their aid.

It is accurate to state that the whole process is chaotic. Will the 2022 FIFA World Cup be free to watch for the Thai people? Only time will tell.

