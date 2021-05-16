2020-21 UEFA Champions League Coming to a Close

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League is finally coming to a close. Now the attention is entirely turning towards the final competition. With the European heavyweights continuously battling it out for the top continental prize, sports and odds betters might have tons of questions they seek answers for. Here is what you should know about the finals.

When Does the Champions League 2021 Final Take Place?

The final game will be played on Saturday, 29 May, kicking off at 21:00 CET (20:00 BST or 15:00 ET). The UEFA Europa League final will take place on Wednesday, 26 May, whereas UEFA Euro 2020 will begin on Friday 11 June.

Where is the Champions League 2021 Final Being Played?

The final game will be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal. Home of the Portuguese Primeira Liga Side Porto, the arena was built for UEFA Euro 2004 and staged the 2019 UEFA Nations League decider.

The final was originally set to take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions and the UK government’s decision to place Turkey on its COVID-19 travel red list, the UEFA switched the venue to Portugal. The Ataturk Olympic Stadium had been set to host the 2020 finals even. So, the news came as a blow to Turkish football authorities, who have now missed out twice due to public health issues.

Which Teams Will Contest the Champions League 2021 Final?

In the final game of the 66th European Cup, Manchester City will face fellow Premier League side, Chelsea. While this is City’s first time playing the final, Chelsea, having contested one twice before, and lifted the trophy once in 2012, are looking forward to taking home their second showpiece.

In the semi-finals, Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Paris Saint-German by an aggregate score of 4-1. Similarly, Thomas Tuchel’s Blues overcame Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate. The make-up of the 2021 showpiece was confirmed on May 5, when the last semi-final match was played.

How to Watch Champions League 2021 Final?

Fans in the UK can stream the live match on BT Sport. Likewise, the final game will be shown live in the US on CBS All Access and TUDN Deportes.

Can Fans Attend the Champions League 2021 Final?

Following UEFA’s decision to move the game to Portugal, fans will be allowed to attend the Champions League final. The capacity for the match will be confirmed in due course. However, UEFA says both Manchester City and Chelsea will receive an allocation of 6,000 tickets each. The window for ticket sales for the general public will open on May 24, 2021, at 14:00 CEST.

What Does the Winner Get?

The UEFA Champions League trophy stands proud at 73.5 cm tall and weighs nearly 7.5 kg. While it might not be an artistic masterpiece, everybody in the football arena is keen to get their hands on it. The UEFA Champions League winners will also get a place in the group stage of the 2021/22 edition, in case they don’t qualify through their domestic league.

Is There VAR?

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was used throughout this season’s matches, and it will also be used in the finals.

Who’s the UEFA Final Referee?

Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz, a 44-year-old Spaniard, is appointed referee for the final. He is also among the officials for UEFA EURO 2020 this summer.

What Else Should You Know?

The finals allow for five substitutions. Nevertheless, a sixth will be permitted for each side if the final game goes to extra time. The matchday squad will consist of 23 players.

Finally, Who are the Home Team?

The simple and short answer is Paris vs. Man City semi-final was declared the nominal home team after a draw made in March for administrative purposes. Finalists are allowed to wear their first-choice colors. However, if there is a clash, the club designated the away side can use an alternative kit.