(CTN News) – As the Premier League returned in style on Monday after the World Cup break after a five-week break, Tottenham’s manager Antonio Conte praised his side’s “big character” after they staged a thrilling fightback to draw 2-2 at Brentford.

At the Community Stadium on Saturday, Conte’s side were in danger of a damaging defeat in their first Premier League match since mid-November after Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney had put Brentford in command at the end of the first half.

Spurs bounced back in their first game since England’s defeat to France in the quarter-final stages of the World Cup as Harry Kane netted in what was his first appearance since missing a crucial penalty.

There hasn’t been a Brentford victory over Tottenham since 1948, and after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised with 19 minutes left, their long wait for a win over the north Londoners continues.

Although Tottenham’s spirited escape act might not have had quite the high stakes as Argentina’s penalty shoot-out victory against France in the World Cup final, it did serve as a reminder why the English top-flight remains the world’s Premier League domestic league today.

As far as my opinion of the second part of the game is concerned, it was a really pleasant game. I enjoyed it a lot. I would like to win every time, but I know very well that it is not possible, said Conte.

There is no doubt that the prospect of another comeback is a positive one, but on the other hand we need to ensure a more stable future.

The team has made huge strides since the beginning of last season, and now we have to continue to drive ourselves forward. This is not an easy task, but we have shown remarkable character.

In the race to qualify for the Champions Premier League, Tottenham remain fourth in the table, four points clear of Manchester United who are in fifth place.

There will be a number of other fixtures on Monday, including Arsenal hosting London rivals West Ham, Liverpool travelling to Aston Villa, and Newcastle taking on Leicester City.

After conceding 11 goals in their previous five league games, Tottenham conceded one more after just 15 minutes of play in west London. It was Tottenham’s 11th goal in their previous five Premier League games.

After France’s World Cup final loss, Tottenham’s keeper Hugo Lloris was rested, so Fraser Forster began as the goalkeeper for the first time this season.

A rocky start to Forster’s Tottenham Premier League debut came when he pushed Mathias Jensen’s volley straight to German midfielder Janelt, who bundled home the ball from close range after weakly pushing Mathias Jensen’s volley a few yards away.

