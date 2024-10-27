Tourists Flock to Doi Inthanon as Temperatures Drop to 10 Degrees Celsius

Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai province is bustling as tourists flock to enjoy the cool breeze at the beginning of the season. Temperatures hit a low of 10 degrees Celsius as tourists watch the first light of the day amidst the fog covering the mountaintop.

On the morning (October 26, 2014), the weekend tourism atmosphere was bustling at Doi Inthanon National Park as tourists flocked to see nature and experience the cool air during the late rainy season and early winter. According to park officials, the lowest temperature this morning at the top of Doi Inthanon was 10 degrees Celsius, and at Kiew Mae Pan, it was 12 degrees Celsius. In the past few days, the lowest temperature was 9 degrees Celsius.

Most tourists come to watch the first light of the sunrise at the Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint amidst the fog covering the entire mountain range and the continuous cold wind.

As of Friday (October 25, 2014), 2,467 tourists, 1,671 Thais, and 796 foreigners had visited Doi Inthanon National Park. Since the weather started getting colder, an average of 1,000-2,000 tourists have visited continuously daily.

Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest peak, stands 2,565 meters above sea level, drawing nature lovers and adventure seekers. Located within its namesake national park, it offers a refreshing escape with its cool climate. Visitors can explore lush forests, cascading waterfalls, and diverse wildlife.

The summit is home to two stunning pagodas built in honor of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit. These structures provide panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The park also supports conservation efforts, protecting local flora and fauna. Trips to Doi Inthanon promise both breathtaking scenery and cultural insight.

