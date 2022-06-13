29.6 C
Bangkok
type here...
Southern Thailand

Raise A Red Flag! Fire Jellyfish Warning In Krabi, Southern Thailand

By Salman Ahmad
0
0
Raise A Red Flag! Fire Jellyfish Warning In Krabi, Southern Thailand
Raise A Red Flag! Fire Jellyfish Warning In Krabi, Southern Thailand

Must read

(CTN News) – Tourists were warned not to swim on a beach in Krabi, southern Thailand, yesterday after large numbers of “fire jellyfish” washed ashore.

Morbakka fenneri, the “fire jellyfish,” gets its name from its potent sting, not its pinkish-red colour.

Yesterday, thousands of venomous fire jellyfish washed up on Hong Island in Krabi’s Than Bok Khorani National Park. The jellyfish were likely swept to the island by a change in wind direction.

Weerasak Sisatchang, the head of the national park, says fire jellyfish are very venomous and stinging them can cause severe pain or even death if they produce an allergic reaction.

The best thing to do if you’re stung by a fire jellyfish is to immediately pour vinegar on the affected area.

Fire jellyfish are expected to leave the park in 1 – 2 days. Tourists will then be able to swim on Hong Island again.

Related CTN News:

Thailand Warms To Drop Temperature Checks
New Dinosaur Species Having Knives For Claws Discovered In Japan’s Hokkaido
Thai Paedophile Arrested For Child Pornography
Previous articleThailand Warms To Drop Temperature Checks

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks