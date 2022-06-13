Raise A Red Flag! Fire Jellyfish Warning In Krabi, Southern Thailand

(CTN News) – Tourists were warned not to swim on a beach in Krabi, southern Thailand, yesterday after large numbers of “fire jellyfish” washed ashore.

Morbakka fenneri, the “fire jellyfish,” gets its name from its potent sting, not its pinkish-red colour.

Yesterday, thousands of venomous fire jellyfish washed up on Hong Island in Krabi’s Than Bok Khorani National Park. The jellyfish were likely swept to the island by a change in wind direction.

Weerasak Sisatchang, the head of the national park, says fire jellyfish are very venomous and stinging them can cause severe pain or even death if they produce an allergic reaction.

The best thing to do if you’re stung by a fire jellyfish is to immediately pour vinegar on the affected area.

Fire jellyfish are expected to leave the park in 1 – 2 days. Tourists will then be able to swim on Hong Island again.