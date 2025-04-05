Tour Bus Crashes in Southern Thailand Injuring 10 Tourists

Police in Southern Thailand’s Surat Thani Province have reported that approximately 10 foreigners were injured when their tour bus they were travelling in from Krabi province overturned on a highway on Friday.

Local police the Kusolsattha Surat Thani Foundation rescue team received a report of a tour bus accident with multiple injuries at approximately 12:45 pm. The incident occurred along Highway 44 near the Bangchak gas station in Bang Sawan Subdistrict.

At the scene, responders found an air-conditioned, non-scheduled tour bus, operated by Ritthichai Tourism Co., Ltd, overturned on its right side, resting on the median strip of the highway heading towards Surat Thani.

According to the police report, the tour bus was transporting 40 foreign tourists, along with the driver and three staff members had veered off the road, leaving several passengers injured.

The accident left 10 foreign tourists, both men and women, injured. Seven sustained minor injuries, while three were taken to Phrasaeng Hospital for treatment. Their identities are not yet known. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Tour Bus Accidents in Thailand

Tour bus accidents in Thailand have been a recurring issue, often highlighting concerns about road safety, vehicle maintenance, and regulatory enforcement. Thailand has a notably high rate of road traffic incidents, ranking ninth out of 175 World Health Organization member countries for road traffic deaths according to a 2023 report.

On February 6, 2025, a chartered bus carrying 49 passengers on a community study tour from Bueng Kan to Rayong overturned in eastern Thailand after its brakes failed on a downhill road in Nadi district. At least 18 people were killed, and 31 were injured. The Thai Prime Minister ordered an investigation into vehicle safety standards, reflecting broader concerns about maintenance and enforcement.

On January 2, 2025 a bus carrying Russian tourists crashed into a concrete fence , injuring at least 27 passengers. The cause remains unclear, with no immediate comment from the Russian embassy.

Thailand’s tourism industry relies heavily on buses for long-distance travel, yet accidents threaten its reputation. Weak enforcement of safety standards, coupled with an estimated 160,000 buses nationwide (only a fraction certified as safe), exacerbates the issue.

After major incidents, authorities often pledge stricter inspections and legal action, however, meaningful reform has been slow, with experts noting a lack of a centralized road safety agency. Tour bus accidents in Thailand remain a critical concern, driven by a mix of human, mechanical, and systemic factors, with ongoing efforts to address them meeting limited success so far. Related News: Hong Kong Tourist Dies After Falling Off Baht Bus in Pattaya Thailand