Twitter is Losing its Most Active Users, Internal Documents Show

(CTN News) – According to an internal corporate research study, Twitter’s “heavy tweeters,” who account for fewer than 10% of users but send out 90% of the platform’s tweets, are leaving the site.

Heavy tweeters have been in “total decline” since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to an internal analysis titled “Where did the Tweeters Go?” Reuters‘ Sheila Dang reported on Tuesday.

Reuters defines heavy tweeters as those who use Twitter six or seven days a week and post three to four times a week.

Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying? https://t.co/lj9rRXfDHE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

Half of Twitter’s worldwide income is generated by this rapidly declining group of active users, according to research, by Reuters.

Business research that revealed that formerly well-liked categories on the site, such as news, sports, entertainment, esports, and celebrities, are declining among English-speaking users is also included in Twitter’s internal report, according to Reuters.

On the other side, according to Reuters, citing the internal analysis, NSFW material and Bitcoin have had the fastest growth in popularity over the last two years. NSFW material often contains explicit sexual material, violence, or nudity.

According to Twitter’s internal analysis, which Reuters saw, interest in cryptocurrencies peaked in late 2021 but declined after this summer’s crypto meltdown.

According to the publication, Twitter also noted in an internal memo that it is losing a “devastating” amount of active users who are interested in fashion or famous people like the Kardashians since these users are most likely switching to Instagram or TikTok.

Devastating’ Losses

The dominant social media company has not disclosed any official data on the number of English-speaking users on its network or the proportion of English-speaking users.

However, according to statistics compiled in July by Singapore-based digital consultant Kepios and cited by DataReportal, the US has at least 83.4 million active Twitter users, making it the nation with the most users overall.

According to DataReportal, there are 19.8 million active Twitter users in the UK.

Elon Musk, a billionaire, is getting ready to finalize a $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter and turn it into a private firm, according to a report from Reuters.

A Delaware court gave Musk till the end of the day on Friday to complete the transaction. If he doesn’t, he will be put on trial, which analysts predict will lose.

Musk has often questioned whether Twitter has many active users, expressing worries that bots on the network would artificially increase the value of the social media site.

