Can you hide who you follow on Instagram?

Social media (Instagram) is one big innovation that has pervaded most of our lives. There are now so many social media sites with millions of active users, that it becomes difficult to hide your identity online. Sometimes, the only way to stay anonymous on the internet may be to never own an account on social media platforms.

But this is not practicable. The human need to connect and meet new people will continue to drive us to find ways to link up using social media. The best you can do is to keep much of your activity private to only you or specific users.

If you own an Instagram account, you should know that protecting your account can be a bit of a hassle. You can never really completely hide who you follow, or make your posts entirely private.

However, there are some ways to go around limiting who sees what when you have an account on Instagram or other social media apps. We'll discuss multiple ways to protect your account on Instagram in this article, read along to find out more.

The importance of account privacy on Instagram

If you’re wondering why you should limit visibility on your Instagram account, the following scenarios may give you an idea.

Have you ever been shocked when someone you’ve been trying to avoid follows you on Instagram? Or have you ever got into an argument with your partner because they found out you were still following an ex?

Following and getting followed by people on Instagram can create an unnecessary drama that you never saw coming. You never know just how much following a specific person can cause trouble for you until it happens.

Again, because Instagram makes your follower list remain visible on your account, it can give people insight into the types of things or accounts that interest you. Th

is is not very cool if you’ll rather other users don’t see it.

To avoid not-so-funny scenarios like these, it’s best to protect your Instagram privacy with the tips we’ll share below.



How to hide who you follow on Instagram

Despite the numerous useful features and updates that Instagram rolls out almost weekly, the social media giant has not still seen fit to provide a privacy feature to keep your following list private. However, we have the following solutions for you:

How to hide who you follow on a Private account

If you have a private profile, there may be a way to limit who sees who you follow.

You see, owning a private account should be more popular than it currently is. Understandably, celebrities and influencers may want to keep their accounts public because their content keeps their followers and fans engaged, but for a regular Instagram user, a private account offers you more privacy.

On a public account, everyone can see what you post and can use your posts however they deem fit. That’s why many Instagram users find that people impersonate them on Instagram using their pictures, videos, and even handles. You can make it difficult for fraudulent Instagram users to impersonate you if you make your social media account private.

Again, on a private account, although the number of followers on your following list will remain visible to other Instagram users, they cannot see who is on that list. So, if you have 1k followers on Instagram and your account is private, users will only be able to see the number but not the list.

Only your followers will be able to see who you follow. This is good because, on a private account, you get to vet who is following you. Your followers have to send you a follow request before they can be added to your followers’ list, and only the people you accept will be added.

How to make your profile private on Instagram

If you like the idea of keeping your account private and protected from prying eyes, here’s how to set it up:

Open your Instagram account on your mobile phone and login if you need to.

Open your profile page by tapping on your profile icon in the right-hand corner.

Click on the three lines at the top right and then open Settings.

In the settings option, select Account Privacy .

. Tap the Private Account button so that it becomes activated.

Your account is now private and only the followers you want will be added to your following list when you accept their request.

How to hide who you follow on a business account

Instagram does not have a special feature to help you hide who you follow on a business account. It is also not advisable for you to have a private Instagram account if you’re running the account for business purposes.

Making your profile private may limit your potential customers from seeing what your business has to offer or the services you discuss in your content. To hide who you follow on Instagram accounts that are for business, you may try out any of the few ways we’ll discuss subsequently.

These alternatives will help you control your visibility on the platform and hide followers on Instagram in one way or the other.

How to restrict accounts on Instagram

Restricted accounts are limited in what they can see or do on your profile. Even better, they will never be notified that you’re restricting them from viewing your Instagram stories, seeing your online status, activity status, or knowing whether you’ve read the direct messages they send you.

To begin:

Open Instagram app

Go to your Instagram profile and click on the three lines in the top right.

Tap Settings then Privacy

then Open Connections , and select Restricted Accounts

, and select Type in the Instagram name of the particular user you want to restrict in the search bar and then press Restrict when you’re done.

You can always undo this action using the same steps if you want to remove them from your restricted list

Steps to removing followers on Instagram

Even though switching to private mode on Instagram may give you some privacy from followers who don’t follow you, there’s no hiding from current followers on your profile!

Thankfully, you can remove followers on Instagram if you think they may pose a threat to your privacy or digital well-being. Here’s how to eliminate specific followers from your Instagram profile:

As usual, go to your profile page and tap on your Following list. In the search bar, enter the name of the follower you want to remove or hide your followers from. Tap on the Remove button next to their name.

Removing followers like this only protects your account if you are on private mode. As a public account, they still have access to your follower information because it remains visible for all.

How to block specific users on Instagram

If a particular user on Instagram requires more than removing them to keep them away from your Instagram page, you may need to completely block them to protect your activity. Also, if you prefer to keep your profile public but still need to keep some prying eyes away from your activities, feel free to block them.

Here’s how to block followers on Instagram:

Go to the Explore page on Instagram on your mobile phone. The button looks like a search icon at the bottom of your Instagram screen.

In the search area, type in the username of the user you want to block.

Tap on their name to go to their profile.

At the top right of the screen, tap on the three dots to open a list of options.

Select Block and follow the instructions to complete the action.

Use an Instagram monitoring tool to limit visibility

With an Instagram monitoring tool, you no longer have to hide who you follow on Instagram and can rest easy even if your followers remain visible.

These are third-party applications that you link to your Instagram account to keep an eye on Instagram activity. Some monitoring tools like AiSchedul allow you to add accounts and monitor their activities without actually following them on your Instagram account.

This way, you don’t have to follow accounts on Instagram to be able to keep up with their posts. So, if any of your followers are tracking your activity or follower list on Instagram, they wouldn’t find the Instagram profile on your list.

Log in to any monitoring tool of your choice and follow its instructions to protect your followers’ list.

Conclusion

Having to hide who you follow on Instagram can be upsetting and tiring. But privacy remains important on social media platforms, especially if you don’t know who may be watching you.

If you need to hide followers on Instagram to protect your activity status or prevent other Instagram users from seeing who you follow on Instagram, this article will provide the details you need.

The steps we’ve highlighted are clear, brief, and easy.

