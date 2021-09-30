7 TACTICS TO BOOST INSTAGRAM ENGAGEMENT BACKED BY RESEARCH

2021 is the time for Instagram marketing- and it is showing no signs of ageing! The sweetheart of all social media platforms, Instagram has become the go-to platform for brands and influencers. So much so, that many marketers and brands are ready to buy Instagram followers and invest in it. However, there are various organic ways to increase engagement on Instagram and hit a successful mark. So if you’re tired of looking for ineffective tips and tricks everywhere, here are 7 tried and tested tactics to boost Instagram engagement, backed by research!

1. DISCOVER YOUR OPTIMAL POSTING HOURS

Your Instagram engagements are driven by your audience, so it’s imperative to know the hours when your audience is most active. Although it may take a while to get a complete understanding of your audience behaviour, you can look into your Instagram insights to figure out your optimal posting hours. Posting during peak hours ensures high visibility and can help your brand to increase engagement on Instagram within a few minutes of posting. Once you’ve uncovered your ideal timing, you can schedule your posts on platforms like Sprout Social or Buffer to be consistent and drive more traction.

2. EMBRACE CAROUSELS AND VIDEO CONTENT

The more time your audience spends lingering on your post, the more it builds to your Instagram engagement. And one definite way to grab and retain your audience’s attention is to post carousels and video content. Videos with eye-striking thumbnails are a great way to capture interest, posting carousels with an interesting and intriguing cover image can make people want to swipe left. It can also help you increase engagement on Instagram as people feel the urge to engage with content that they’ve spent so much time on. Reels and carousels also give brands space and time to deliver a compelling story, leading to a stronger emotional connection with the audience.

3. HUMANIZE YOUR INSTAGRAM

One of the novice mistakes of Instagram marketing is to constantly make your products the focal point of your marketing strategy. If you want to build long-term connections and increase engagement on Instagram, humanizing your brand is of utmost essence. So share your brand values, show around your company culture, reveal some human faces, share experiences, inject brand humour, and interact with your audience regularly. Adding quirky elements of fun like memes, pop culture references, gifs, and AR filters are more ways to drive engagement and traffic, with having to buy Instagram followers!

4. INSERT TARGETED AND BRANDED HASHTAGS

The immense power of hashtags is no secret anymore! The right hashtags can help brands grow engagement and increase followers, even those brands who do consider buying Instagram followers. Using targeted hashtags is a definite way to enhance the benefits of inserting hashtags. Many Instagram users have started to follow hashtags that are tailored to their interests. Posting targeted hashtags can make your content strike non-followers eyes who are already interested in similar niches, making it more likely for the targeted audience to engage with your content. Created long-tail branded hashtags can help your brand gain more awareness as it creates a chain, especially when you encourage its use during giveaways and contests.

5. UPGRADE YOUR CAPTION GAME AND CTA

Want to increase engagement on Instagram? Ask your audience directly to engage with your content. Yes, it’s that simple! You’ll be surprised to see how your calls-to-action can affect your Instagram engagements. There are several creative ways to inculcate a CTA and encourage action on it, like by incentivizing the audience with giveaways and contests. It’s not always necessary to ask your audience to like, comment and share; you can simply ask a question or your audience’s opinion to encourage responses and skyrocket your engagement. This way, you can also build a connection with your followers and generate leads.

6. ENCOURAGE UGC

People are more inclined to take an interest in your content when they have played an active part in its contribution. Posting user-generated content can help in dropping your marketing cost and making your audience feel more emotionally invested in your brand. This also gives brands a chance to promote their brands, create awareness through enriched visibility through encouraging the use of branded hashtags. So start fun challenges or impactful participation, and repost your audiences’ content. Starbucks’ #RedCupContest, Apple’s #ShotOnAnIphone, and Santander’s Prosperity challenges are great examples to take inspiration from.

7. GIVE YOUR BEST POSTS A BOOST

This may not become your favourite tip on a one-time read, however, you’ll notice the significant difference in your engagements once you try it out. Boosting your already top-performing posts is a sure-shot way to amplify its reach and help you increase engagement on Instagram. You do have to buy Instagram followers to fire up your brand’s Instagram, you simply have to enhance your post’s visibility and reach. Moreover, contrary to traditional advertising, the ROI of boosting posts on Instagram is notably higher and you get to customize your target demographics. Make sure to leverage advanced targeting (interests, purchase behaviour, online activity, etc.) to drive tangible results.

CONCLUSION

As you can see, there’s no shortcut to increase engagements on Instagram. But slow and steady wins the race! So invest some time and effort in your image and branding initiatives, and watch your account grow and flourish on Instagram. Stay tuned for more proven tactics to blow your Instagram!