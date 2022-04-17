How to Dress Up for a Party? Tips from Top Stylists

The ability to correctly choose an outfit for any event and celebration speaks of the taste and sense of style of a woman. Stylists and fashion designers recommend thinking through the image in advance so that at the last moment there is no question of how to dress for a party. There are several rules that are recommended to comply with – the appropriateness of the outfit, compliance with the requirements of the dress code, compliance with the theme of the celebration.

Weddings, anniversaries, corporate parties – all these events take place not only in winter. And for the most solemn of them, the organizers send invitations, which must indicate not only the time of the event, but also how you should look – the dress code of the evening.

Consider the basic rules that will help you understand what to wear to a party.

Dresses for evening events

Night and evening events, the managers of which do not impose special requirements on the dress code, are the simplest and most comfortable option for a girl or woman. Her image can be original or sexy. Even if it is quite frank and eye-catching, the specifics of the celebration will not make the clothes vulgar or vulgar. When thinking about how you can dress for a party, take care not only of appearance, but also of comfort. For example, don’t wear too tight clothing. Among the win-win options, stylists call:

Little black dress, long dress with a slit, a model with an American armhole or one sleeve, as well as other bright and memorable details;

Miniskirt, provided that the top is closed;

Lightweight blouses and shirts. Choose a blouse made of shiny materials, such as satin or silk, with interesting prints;

Pants made of leather, suede or velvet;

Tight shorts;

Black high heels

Decorative jacket.

In almost any wardrobe there are things that create a great set for a girl. Focus on your own style preferences, as well as the styles that suit you.

Tips from designers and stylists

To answer the question of how to dress a girl for a party correctly and appropriately, it is recommended to follow a few simple rules:

Check out the steward’s requirements for style, dress code, colors, and other factors in advance. Your appearance should be in harmony with the general trends of the holiday. Otherwise, it is better to completely abandon the event, because you will look inappropriate in a costume at a strict celebration and vice versa;

Accessories are the complement of the image. If you wear too much jewelry, it is easy to go too far and pass for a person with bad taste. Do not overload the outfit, especially if it already has decorative elements;

When choosing wardrobe items, remember that there are no unimportant details. Take care of high-quality inconspicuous underwear that matches the style of the dress, comfortable shoes;

A well-groomed girl always makes a positive impression. Hair, face and nails must be flawless. It is not necessary to do an expensive hairstyle, but the hair must be clean. Don’t wear war paint on your face. It is better if you freshen it up with a light make-up;

The mood with which you go to the celebration is also very important. Be confident in yourself, tune in to positive, and a good mood will be a great decoration for you.

Separate recommendations should be given for girls who go to a gala evening with companions. In this case, the clothes must match.

Selection of an image for a corporate evening

The question of what to wear to a corporate party arises most often, and this is not surprising. The selection of attire should be done with care so as not to create a negative impression about yourself. The image and outfit of the girl will allow you to learn more about her in an open and free environment – both colleagues and management will take advantage of this.

Important to know: do not choose too revealing outfits, they can cause a bad impression of you. You can wear a sexy dress that follows the curves of the body, but it should not be too open. It is better if the material is trimmed with bright sequins or feathers. Decorative elements, as well as linen style, are fashionable in the current season.

An interesting fact that many employees do not know about: corporate events and parties involve a free form of clothing, so it is not necessary to wear an evening dress. The girl can choose:

Skinny jeans or loose-fitting trousers;

A calm blouse or shirt in a neutral color scheme.

This approach will be more preferable – it will relieve you of worries and allow you to feel self-confidence. But informal things, such as ripped jeans or T-shirts with ambiguous slogans, should not be worn.

