Accessories and Shine

Nobody can underestimate the power of accessories. Put two women together in the same outfit and one has accessories sorted and one has not, it is clear who is truly dressed better. The selection of accessories is far-reaching and the options to style up are virtually limitless.

With this in mind, let’s look at accessories that will make you look good, feel good, and we both know what a great combination this is.

Necklaces

The necklace is a powerful accessory for any woman. It can signify something important like religion or feelings for your true love. It can highlight your neck and décolleté, two attractive parts of any woman.

A good choice of necklace can complete any outfit and this is what drives the range. From chokers, chains, and layered chains, to the jewels and stones they feature, you have plenty of options. Whether you are causally or formally dressed the necklace is an accessory that can only be described as profound.

Handbags

Handbags are arguably a representation of you and the one you chose to wear will reflect the occasion. They are also indispensable as where else are you going to keep your purse, keys, essential makeup, and phone?

They say that a messy handbag on the inside represents a disorganized person, and possibly an insecure one. Do you really need a handbag that has a bunch of things you rarely use?

That said, you have to go with what you want and what works for you. Yes, the contents of your handbag could be a mess, but who cares? It’s your handbag and you have it how you want it.

In terms of style, you have elegant and classy for formal, smart and unassuming for casual everyday wear, and sporty if your lifestyle involves a lot of outdoor living.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses and indeed glasses should fit well so they frame your face. This makes a considerable difference to your overall look. Sunglasses protect your eyes as well as making you look cool. The advantage to eye protection other than keeping your eyes sharp as you get older is that you squint less meaning fewer wrinkles.

They also help to hold your hair in place should the wind pick up.

Like all good accessories, sunglass choice says a lot about you. Neutral colors, say black, always work and go with nearly every outfit you can think of. If you want to be a little flirty and daring, try going with bright frames and mirrored lenses.

It is a good idea to own a few pairs of sunglasses so why not mix and match.

Watch

Watches are a little like an unsung heroine of accessories. Thanks to the vast range of styles, you can wear watches that blend seamlessly with your outfit, and the style of watch will no doubt make a little statement on who you are.

They also make you sexier as you no longer need to pull out your phone to check the time. It is a fact that people who are on their phones come across as unfriendly especially as the rabbit hole of app checking generally follows a time check.

Also, for weddings, funerals, and other formal occasions the watch not only fits into the occasion it stops the aforementioned phone grab just to see if it is time for the reception.

Accessorize and shine for a happier life.