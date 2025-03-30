Christian Nonprofit Water Mission Responds to Devastating Earthquake in Myanmar

Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit, has sent a Disaster Response Assistance Team to Southeast Asia after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand.

The earthquake caused severe damage to buildings, homes, and roads across both countries. Water Mission’s team is beginning their work in Thailand, focusing on evaluating the need for clean water, sanitation, and hygiene in the affected areas.

Reports estimate that over 150 people have lost their lives, with hundreds still missing. These numbers are expected to rise as rescue efforts continue. Access to safe water is critical during emergencies to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases, which disproportionately affect young children.

“Water Mission has responded to more than 60 disasters worldwide, including major earthquakes in Turkey and Morocco over the past two years,” said George C. Greene IV, PE, CEO and President of Water Mission.

“Our Disaster Assistance Response Team is experienced in quickly mobilizing and working with local partners to deliver aid where it’s most needed.”

For over 20 years, Water Mission has provided immediate and long-term solutions for clean water during natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

In the past two years, the organization has responded to hurricanes in the U.S. and the Caribbean, flooding in East Africa, earthquakes in Turkey and Morocco, cholera outbreaks in Malawi, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Since its founding in 2001, Water Mission has helped more than 8 million people in over 60 countries.

Visit their website to learn more about how Water Mission is helping those affected by this earthquake.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a Christian engineering nonprofit that creates sustainable safe water solutions for communities in developing nations, refugee camps, and disaster zones. Since 2001, they have provided clean water and shared God’s love with millions of people worldwide.

Based in North Charleston, SC, the organization serves people across Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

Water Mission has earned Charity Navigator’s top four-star rating for 18 consecutive years, a recognition held by less than 1% of evaluated charities. To learn more, visit watermission.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.

