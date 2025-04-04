Relax During Songkran at Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel & Convention

Songkran, Thailand’s vibrant New Year celebration, is known for its water fights, cultural traditions, and festive atmosphere. While the bustling streets are a major draw, there’s a more serene side to experiencing this festival.

For those seeking balance between celebration and relaxation, the Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel & Convention is the perfect retreat. Located in the lush heart of Chiang Rai, this property combines cultural elegance with modern comfort, making it a standout option during the Songkran season.

What Makes the Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel Special?

When you think of Songkran, the mind often drifts to crowded streets, water pistols, and joyful chaos. But after a long day of celebrations, having a peaceful sanctuary matters. The Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel stands out for its blend of Lanna-inspired architecture and contemporary design alongside exceptional service. With 321 spacious guest rooms and suites, this 4-star hotel caters to both leisure and business travellers.

Each room boasts modern amenities while retaining a touch of local culture. From calming colour palettes to traditional Thai design features, the interiors are thoughtfully curated to create a warm, inviting atmosphere. Songkran is a time to celebrate renewal, and there’s no better way to recharge than waking up to lush garden views or unwinding in a serene environment.

Relaxation Awaits: Facilities That Wow

Songkran celebrations are lively, but they can leave you needing some downtime. The Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel offers top-notch facilities designed for just that. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Outdoor Swimming Pool : Cool off after the festivities by taking a dip in the hotel’s natural-outdoor pool. Whether you’re soaking up the sun or enjoying a moment of quiet, it’s the perfect spot to reset.

: Cool off after the festivities by taking a dip in the hotel’s natural-outdoor pool. Whether you’re soaking up the sun or enjoying a moment of quiet, it’s the perfect spot to reset. Jogging Track and Lush Gardens : Immerse yourself in nature while enjoying an early morning jog or leisurely stroll. The landscaped gardens make it feel like you’ve stepped into a peaceful retreat.

: Immerse yourself in nature while enjoying an early morning jog or leisurely stroll. The landscaped gardens make it feel like you’ve stepped into a peaceful retreat. On-Site Wellness Amenities: For fitness enthusiasts, the well-equipped gym ensures you can maintain your routine. Plus, the serene atmosphere is great for practising yoga or meditating.

These facilities make it easy to embrace a slower pace, balancing the excitement of Songkran with moments of calm.

Food Lovers, Rejoice: Dining at the Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel

Celebrating Songkran wouldn’t be complete without indulging in local and international flavours. The Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel takes dining seriously with restaurants offering a variety of culinary experiences.

Traditional Thai Dishes : Enjoy authentic dishes crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Expect bold spices, aromatic herbs, and the finest Thai flavours.

: Enjoy authentic dishes crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Expect bold spices, aromatic herbs, and the finest Thai flavours. International Menus : If you’re in the mood for something different, the hotel’s international offerings provide an excellent choice. From comfort food to gourmet meals, there’s something for everyone.

: If you’re in the mood for something different, the hotel’s international offerings provide an excellent choice. From comfort food to gourmet meals, there’s something for everyone. Relaxed Dining Options: For a more casual experience, the bars and lounges provide light snacks and refreshing drinks, ideal for a laid-back evening.

Dining here is not just about eating—it’s an experience that celebrates both Thai culture and global influences.

Hosting Songkran Celebrations? Think Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel

Songkran is also about gathering with loved ones, and for those planning large events during the season, this hotel offers two spacious ballrooms that can accommodate up to 1,500 guests. It’s ideal for wedding receptions, corporate gatherings, or family get-togethers. Whether you’re hosting a fancy banquet or a casual celebration, their experienced staff ensures every event runs smoothly.

Beyond ballrooms, smaller meeting rooms and outdoor spaces are available, so your event can be uniquely tailored to your needs. With such versatile offerings, the Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel is more than a place to stay—it’s a venue where memories are made.

What’s Nearby? Exploring Chiang Rai During Songkran

Chiang Rai is known for its stunning temples, charming streets, and vibrant markets. During Songkran, the city transforms into an even more festive destination. Staying at the Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel places you close to several must-visit attractions.

Wat Rong Khun (White Temple) : An iconic landmark you can’t miss, it offers breathtaking architecture and intricate designs.

: An iconic landmark you can’t miss, it offers breathtaking architecture and intricate designs. Chiang Rai Night Bazaar : Pick up unique souvenirs, try delicious street food, and enjoy live performances under the stars.

: Pick up unique souvenirs, try delicious street food, and enjoy live performances under the stars. Mae Kok River: A peaceful sightseeing option where you can enjoy boat rides and take in scenic views.

After exploring the area, returning to the serene comfort of your room feels like the ultimate indulgence.

Safety and Comfort Certified

Travellers have become more conscious about safety, and the Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel delivers peace of mind with its SHA Extra Plus certification. This means the hotel follows strict health and safety protocols, ensuring your stay is secure and worry-free. During Songkran, when the streets are packed and the water is flying, it’s comforting to know you have a calm, safe space waiting for you.

Experience the Best of Both Worlds

Songkran is a celebration of life, joy, and new beginnings. Whether you’re in it for the water fights or the cultural ceremonies, the Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel & Convention offers an ideal escape that complements the festive buzz. With tranquil gardens, inviting rooms, and excellent dining, it’s a place where relaxation meets celebration.

Enjoy a refreshing break this Songkran holiday at the Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel & Convention. Book now and enjoy a luxurious stay with an unbeatable offer! Reserve a Deluxe Room (no breakfast) for 1,500 THB or a Deluxe Room with breakfast for 1,800 THB, and get a free upgrade to an Executive Suite (subject to availability).

The hotel combines luxury and cultural elegance, featuring décor inspired by Lanna art and traditions. Guests can enjoy modern facilities, including a contemporary Lanna-style lobby lounge, an international restaurant, a fitness centre, and a pool surrounded by lush greenery—perfect for unwinding.

For more details or to make a reservation, call 0-5205-5888 or visit www.heritagechiangrai.com.

Address: 199 Moo 13, Paholyothin Road, Sansai, Mueang Chiang Rai, Chiang Rai 57000, Thailand

