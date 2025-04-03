Messe Düsseldorf Asia Bolsters Thailand as ASEAN’s Industrial and MICE Powerhouse

Bangkok – Messe Düsseldorf, one of the world’s leading trade fair organizers, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and strategic direction to reflect its evolution into a future-oriented global organizer.

As part of this transformation, the company is reinforcing its international presence with the creation of Messe Düsseldorf for Asia (MDfA) to enable deeper regional engagement, faster response to market needs, and more streamlined collaboration across Asia.

The first milestone under this new framework is the launch of MEDICARE ASIA, a unified exhibition network covering medical technology, healthcare innovation, and rehabilitation.

Recognized as a strategic hub for investment, manufacturing, and MICE, Thailand will be the center of its 2025 regional strategy by hosting 8 industry-leading trade fairs between May and September 2025.

These established platforms span a broad range of critical sectors from plastics and rubber, workplace safety, and medical technology, to printing, packaging, corrugated board, wire, cable, and metallurgy. These trade fairs will act as catalyst to drive Thailand’s economy and industrial development towards the global stage.

Mr. Gernot Ringling, Managing Director of Messe Düsseldorf Asia commented that “Asia has long been an essence of Messe Düsseldorf’s global trade fair network.

To further strengthen its presence and agility in these fast-evolving markets, the company has recently established Messe Düsseldorf for Asia (MDfA) — a regional network that unites five subsidiaries across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia under one coordinated structure, trailblazed with the launch of MEDICARE ASIA to enhance global outreach, foster international collaboration, and support the rapid growth of Asia’s vibrant healthcare and medtech ecosystem.

Under the MEDICARE ASIA umbrella, a suite of specialised trade fairs provides a comprehensive platform for the entire medical value chain, including MEDICAL FAIR – Showcasing innovations in medical technology and healthcare solutions, MEDICAL MANUFACTURING – highlighting materials, components, and advanced device production technologies, and REHACARE – featuring rehabilitation, prevention, integration, and assistive care solutions.

Messe Düsseldorf’s Performance

These strategic efforts contributed to Messe Düsseldorf’s strong performance in 2024, with global revenue reaching €392 million (approximately 15.68 billion baht) and profits of approximately €60 million (over 2.4 billion baht)”

In 2025, Messe Düsseldorf remains firmly focused on expanding its presence across Asia, particularly in Southeast Asia — a region forecast to experience some of the highest economic growth in the world this year, at around 4.6%. As part of this strategic emphasis, the company plans to organize 12 industrial trade fairs across the region.

Of these, 8 major trade fairs covering medical technology, manufacturing, printing, packaging, and corrugated board will be staged in Thailand, which has been selected as the host country due to its pivotal role as an investment, manufacturing and industrial hub in the region.

Thailand boasts the second-largest economy in ASEAN and continues to demonstrate robust growth potential.

Messe Düsseldorf Asia recognizes the country’s strategic advantages in attracting both investors and target audiences for trade exhibitions, particularly in light of the rise of Thailand’s S-Curve industries, which include comprehensive medical services, electric vehicles, logistics, and e-commerce.

The decision is further supported by recent government policies promoting infrastructure investment and advancing Thailand’s ambitions to become Asia’s No. 1 MICE destination. With a growing number of international-standard venues and support facilities, the country is well-equipped to host mega trade fairs efficiently and on a scale.

Messe Düsseldorf Asia has mapped out plans to stage major industry trade fairs in Thailand this year in September, all taking place at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC).

10–12 September 2025

MEDICAL FAIR THAILAND The region’s leading exhibition for medical technology and healthcare. This year’s edition will feature an expanded Community Care Zone, a dedicated Medical Manufacturing Pavilion, and innovations focused on strengthening healthcare systems and addressing emerging health challenges.

17-20 September 2025

PACK PRINT INTERNATIONAL Jointly organized with the Thai Packaging Association and the Thai Printing Association, this 10 th edition of the event will showcase machinery, equipment and advanced solutions across a wide spectrum of printing and packaging applications, positioning itself as a key driver of industry transformation.

Jointly organized with the Thai Packaging Association and the Thai Printing Association, this 10 edition of the event will showcase machinery, equipment and advanced solutions across a wide spectrum of printing and packaging applications, positioning itself as a key driver of industry transformation. CorruTec ASIA Dedicated to advancements in corrugated packaging, CorruTec ASIA is jointly organized with the Thai Corrugated Packaging Association and will run alongside PACK PRINT INTERNATIONAL to provide a comprehensive business platform. As demand for sustainable, durable, and e-commerce-ready packaging continues to grow, the event plays a key role in supporting a fully integrated and future-focused packaging value chain.

17-19 September 2025

wire Southeast Asia 2025 The region’s leading exhibition for wire and cable technologies brings together key players across the value chain. The 16 th edition will showcase the latest technologies, equipment, and solutions driving progress in manufacturing, processing, and infrastructure development.

edition will showcase the latest technologies, equipment, and solutions driving progress in manufacturing, processing, and infrastructure development. Tube Southeast Asia 2025 – An international showcase of tube and pipeline technologies will be featuring a wide array of products such as pipes, pipe-making machinery, inspection and quality control systems, and advanced pipeline infrastructure technologies. This is the 15 th edition of Tube Southeast Asia.

edition of Tube Southeast Asia. GIFA Southeast Asia 2025 – As foundry and metallurgy form the backbone of manufacturing and heavy industry, GIFA Southeast Asia 2025 will spotlight advancements in metal casting technologies, high-performance materials, and modern production solutions driving industrial innovation across the region.

METEC Southeast Asia 2025 – Held alongside GIFA, METEC Southeast Asia will present the latest developments in metallurgical technology, equipment, and solutions from process optimization to resource efficiency, supporting smarter and more sustainable production across the metals value chain.

Ahead of the September line-up, two other trade fairs will take place under strategic partnerships with Messe Düsseldorf Asia. Plastics & Rubber Thailand 2025 (14-16 May 2025) and CIOSH Thailand 2025 (5-7 June 2025) are jointly organized with Informa Markets, and Messe Düsseldorf Shanghai together with the China Textile Commerce Association, respectively.

Both exhibitions are aligned with the company’s commitment to advancing specialized platforms that meet the evolving needs of Southeast Asia’s key industries. These events underscore the importance of collaboration in delivering focused, high-value exhibitions that support sectoral growth in materials innovation, occupational safety, and industrial excellence.

“These trade fair series are set to draw a strong showing of international exhibitors and visitors including trade professionals and industry leaders across sectors, bringing together over 40,000 attendees from around the world.

These events go far beyond immediate business transactions—they serve as platforms for knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and cross-border collaboration. In doing so, they play an important role in advancing Thailand’s industrial capabilities, deepening global connections, and reinforcing the country’s standing as a competitive force in the international marketplace.” Mr. Ringling concluded.

For more information on the upcoming events and updates from Messe Düsseldorf Asia, please visit: https://mda.messe-dusseldorf.com/

