Powerball Winning Numbers & Lottery Results For August 30, 2022

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for Tuesday’s 30, 2022 drawing has reached Unlimted Jackpot, with a cash option of Half Of Unlimted Jackpot.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For August 30, 2022: Jackpot $153 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 30, 2022

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

The Powerball Lottery Numbers are Played On Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Whenever You want to see the Latest PowerBall Winning Numbers & Lottery Result Live On CTN News, The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $153 million with a cash option of $85.9million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On August 27, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:

2 – 18 – 56 – 60 – 65 and Powerball 14

Powerplay was 3x

As of August 27, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $115 Million USD as well.

