Powerball
Powerball Winning Numbers & Lottery Results For August 30, 2022
Today, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery.
The Powerball jackpot for Tuesday’s 30, 2022 drawing has reached Unlimted Jackpot, with a cash option of Half Of Unlimted Jackpot.
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.
LIVE POWERBALL RESULT
The Powerball Result & Winning numbers have been released.
Powerball Winning Numbers For August 30, 2022
The Powerball Lottery Numbers are Played On Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
The Powerball Lottery Numbers are Played On Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.
Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $153 million with a cash option of $85.9million, according to the Mega Millions website.
Powerball Lottery Previous Winners
On August 27, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:
2 – 18 – 56 – 60 – 65 and Powerball 14
Powerplay was 3x
As of August 27, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $115 Million USD as well.
