Powerball Winning Numbers For October 24, 2022: Jackpot $625 Million

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

18 – 23 – 35 – 45 – 54 and Powerball 16 Powerplay was 4x

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s October 24, 2022, drawing has a $625 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $299.8 Million.

In the United States, it’s the 13th biggest lottery jackpot and the eighth biggest Powerball jackpot.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $45 million with a cash option of $21.4 Million.