Powerball Winning Numbers For October 19, 2022: Jackpot $508 Million

Advertisement

Powerball

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for October 19, 2022, 2022 drawing has reached $508 Million, with a cash option of $256.3 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For October 18, 2022: Jackpot $20 Million

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

6 – 8 – 15 – 27 – 42 and Powerball 10

Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s October 19, 2022, drawing has a $508 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $256.3 Million.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $30 million with a cash option of $14.9 Million.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On October 17, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:

19 – 30 – 36 – 46 – 60 and Powerball 25

Powerplay was 3x

As of October 17, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $480 Million USD.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

