Powerball Winning Numbers For November 5, 2022: Jackpot $1.6 Billion

The Powerball jackpot for November 5, 2022, 2022 drawing has reached $1.6 Billion, with a cash option of $782.4 Million. It was the world’s largest jackpot, eclipsing the $1.586 billion that was won in January 2016.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT