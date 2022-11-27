Powerball Winning Numbers For November 26, 2022: Jackpot $48 Million

The Powerball jackpot for November 26, 2022, drawing has a $48 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $24.4 Million. after the last win on Nov. 19, when a lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT