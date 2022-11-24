Connect with us

Powerball Winning Numbers For November 23, 2022: Jackpot $30 Million
Powerball Winning Numbers For November 21, 2022: Jackpot Reset to $20 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For November 19, 2022: Jackpot $93 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For November 12, 2022: Jackpot $47 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For November 9, 2022: Jackpot Reset to $20 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For November 7, 2022 delayed due to Technical issue

Powerball Winning Numbers For November 5, 2022: Jackpot $1.6 Billion

Powerball Jackpot Worth World-Record $1.6 Billion in Saturday Night Drawing

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 billion For the Next Drawing, As No One Wins Again in Saturday's Drawing

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 29, 2022: Jackpot $825 Million

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $825M For October 29, 5th Largest Jackpot in the U.S. history

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 26, 2022: Jackpot $700 Million

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $700M For October 26, 5th Largest Jackpot in Game’s History

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 24, 2022: Jackpot $625 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 22, 2022: Jackpot $580 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 19, 2022: Jackpot $508 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 17, 2022: Jackpot $480 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 15, 2022: Jackpot $454 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 12, 2022: Jackpot $420 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 10, 2022: Jackpot $401 Million

Published

44 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for November 23, 2022, drawing has a $30 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $15.3 Million. after the last win on Nov. 19, when a lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For November 22, 2022: Jackpot $259 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For November 23, 2022

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

1 – 2 – 31 – 39 – 66 and Powerball 25

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday Drawing, November 23, Jackpot has a $30 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $15.3 Million, according to the Powerball website.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Jackpot is at $284 million with a cash option of $144.8 million.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On November 21, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:

1 – 6 – 40 – 51 – 67 and Powerball 2

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, November 21, 2022, drawing was a $20 million Jackpot, with a cash option of $10.2 Million.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

