Powerball Winning Numbers For May 29, 2023: Jackpot $226 Million

The Powerball jackpot for May 29, 2023, drawing has a $226 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $114.9 Million, after The jackpot was last won on April 19 when a lottery player in Ohio won a $252.6 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT