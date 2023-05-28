Connect with us

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For May 27 2023: Jackpot $211 Million
(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for May 27, 2023, drawing has a $211 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $107.3 Million, after The jackpot was last won on April 19 when a lottery player in Ohio won a $252.6 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For May 26, 2023: Jackpot $169 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For May 27, 2023

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The Powerball Winning Numbers For Today:

24- 38 – 39 – 48 – 56 and Powerball 4

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday Drawing, May 27, Jackpot has a $211 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $107.3 Million, according to the Powerball website.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is $187 million after two winners were from New York.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On May 24, 2023, the last Powerball lottery was held.

These Powerball winning numbers were:

12 – 21 – 44 – 50 – 58 and Powerball 26

Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball jackpot for the Last Drawing was held on Wednesday; The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday Drawing, May 24, Jackpot was a $190 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $97.6 Million, according to the Powerball website….

The jackpot was last won on April 19 when a lottery player in Ohio won a $252.6 million jackpot.

The Powerball Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday On Every Week.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

